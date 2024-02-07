Kina’s Kitchen & Bar closing its doors after 5 years

Kina’s Kitchen & Bar is closing its doors on Feb. 15 after five years of serving the Sonoma community.

Owner Kina Chavez said the decision came as the calendar turned to 2024 and she was faced with a few realizations.

Due to the financial demands of running the business as well as a desire to spend more time with her children, she will officially close Kina’s Kitchen & Bar next Thursday.

On Feb. 3 Chavez broke the news via a Kina’s Kitchen newsletter. In her heartfelt address, Chavez highlighted the joy her children bring to her as well as the company’s continuous effort to keep its doors open.

“Simultaneously, you also reflect as to how blessed life can be with the simplest of things,” she stated. “My boys fill my heart, all four of them and the fifth, Bronco, our forever-long boxer puppy that is full of energy and love for our family.”

Even though Chavez had been working more than ever, the restaurant was receiving great reviews and the owners felt they had found a good rhythm of business, they still could not keep up with the financial demands.

She said the staff were committed and dug deep to find solutions.

“It’s such a beautiful feeling to have ‘fought’ side by side with them all the way until the end,” Chavez said.

The business attempted to be “financially creative” by closing a few days a week, expanding happy hour and offering new monthly specials, yet they were unable to find the greener side they had hoped for, she said.

The breakfast, brunch, dinner and cocktail spot will be open Wednesday through Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Feb. 15. Gift cards expire following the kitchen’s last day.

Chavez said she cannot disclose what concept is coming to the restaurant space at this time.

“It would be lovely to see you all one last time (or many) before we close our doors.”

Kina’s Kitchen is located at 19101 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma. To make a reservation, call 707-935-3287 or visit kinaskitchenbar.com/.

You can reach staff writer Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@sonomanews.com.