Kohl’s inks lease for new Napa store in Soscol Square project

As plans move forward to redevelop the site of the current Kohl’s department store in downtown Napa, the Wisconsin-based retailer plans to relocate its presence in the city to a somewhat smaller location in a retail center getting underway in the southeast area of the city.

The new store is set to be part of the Soscol Square development about to enter construction at 333 Soscol Ave., the former location of the Chrysler and Jeep leadership, according to Gary Van Dam, whose Strong & Hayden Commercial Real Estate team brokered the Kohl’s deal and is marketing the center.

Kohl’s new location will have 55,000 square feet, compared with 76,000 square feet in the current site. The new development is set to open in the first quarter of 2022.

Canada-based Ronmor Development purchased the 7-acre site in 2019. It also is set to have a Chick-Fil-A restaurant and a 9,500-square-foot retail building, with spaces available as small as 1,500 square feet.

The dealership moved to 473 Soscol, to a site built and owned by the Gasser Foundation.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before the Business Journal, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. He has a degree from Walla Walla University. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.