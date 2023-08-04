Koi Nation sues Clearlake over sports complex development

The Koi Nation of Northern California, a federally recognized tribe of Southeastern Pomo people, has sued the City of Clearlake over what it calls "a blatant disregard of state laws that mandate the protection of tribal cultural resources, including sacred sites and ancestral remains."

The tribe is demanding that Clearlake officials comply fully with what it calls its legal requirements as the city proceeds with the development of the proposed Burns Valley Sports Complex.

According to tribal leaders, Clearlake is required by law under the California Environmental Quality Act — commonly known as CEQA, pronounced “SEE-qua” — to consult with the Koi Nation about the potential effects of the project on important cultural sites of the tribe, whose ancestors have lived in the region for over 17,000 years. The Burns Valley project will encompass a site that extends over traditional Koi lands.

"Instead of complying with the law, Clearlake officials have approved a wholly inadequate and rushed approval of the project that excludes the required protection of tribal cultural resources and meaningful Tribal consultation," stated tribal leaders.

"The City of Clearlake and the City's leaders must respect the law, our cultural heritage and our tribal sovereignty before and during the development of the Burns Valley Sports Complex," said Dino Beltran, vice chairman of the Koi Nation. "Protecting burial sites and artifacts of our people is a legal and moral obligation, and we hope that this action will persuade Clearlake officials to recognize their obligations and meaningfully consult with us."

City Manager Alan Flora through an official statement Thursday said the local government “is on a path to revitalize the city and add new residents and businesses to support their needs.”

"Clearlake has pressing community needs, such as infrastructure, education, medical care and public services. The sports complex is intended to serve as a gathering place for families, friends, and neighbors, strengthening community bonds and fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie among residents," Flora said.

Flora said the sports complex also will communicate that youth as well as adults should pursue a healthful lifestyle:

"Lake County has some of highest negative health statistics in the State so the city is doing everything it can to help improve the quality of life for their residents. As it relates to the Burns Valley Sports Complex litigation, the City of Clearlake continues to hear Koi Nation is 'not opposed,' yet the approach they take and the litigation they filed seems to suggest otherwise. The Sports Complex litigation follows on the heels of the recent Koi lawsuit which has temporarily halted the hotel development and new road project on 18th Avenue in Clearlake."

Cultural resources environmental requirements

Assembly Bill 52, the Tribal Cultural Resources bill enacted in 2014, modified CEQA to require public agencies to engage in a robust consultation with the Native American tribe from the area whenever a project has the potential to affect important tribal sites such as burial grounds, villages, sacred sites, or other tribal cultural resources.

Tribal leaders contend that that consultation, and the knowledge provided by a Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, "is imperative for the protection of tribal spaces and resources" and to respect the sovereign status of affected tribes, according to the Governor's Office of Planning and Research.

"The Koi Nation provided lots of evidence of impacts to tribal cultural resources on the project site and many ideas to reduce harm or avoid impacts, but the City just wouldn't listen," Beltran said. "We asked them to keep consulting, and to work it out with us so the project could move forward, but they walked away from the table."

According to a news release from Koi Nation, "Clearlake is not only ignoring the law, but in its public statements about the development they are also making blatantly false claims that the Koi Nation opposes the Burns Valley Sports Complex. That is categorically untrue. The Koi Nation does not object to development in the region, so long as it is done respectfully and legally."

Tribal officials noted that the Koi Nation "supports the creation of this facility for our friends and neighbors who live in the City, which has a shortage of outdoor recreation options, and is taking this action to ensure that the Burns Valley project moves forward in a way that conforms to the law and does not cause more harm to tribal sites."