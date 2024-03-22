Kozy Kar Bar, closed since 2020, reopens in downtown Santa Rosa

A paper sign taped to the front door of Kozy Kar in downtown Santa Rosa was the only thing to announce the nightclub’s reemergence after being closed since 2020.

The ‘70s- and early ‘80s-themed bar, located next to Crooks Coffee on Mendocino Avenue, was known for its shag rugs, bad lighting, waterbeds and pinball machines, along with some adults-only features and decorations.

“Opening night” was slated for Friday.

“Much like Jesus rising from the dead, the Kozy Kar has risen from the ashes,” the simple handwritten sign says. “Same annoying bartenders, same crappy music, same awful videos, same stupid decorations and the same bad attitude.”

The Santa Rosa location opened in 2014 as an offshoot of the Kozy Kar Bar in San Francisco.

Sam Young, owner of both locations, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The bar’s reopening comes as Young is ensnared in a legal battle with the former tenant of his property down the road at 616 Mendocino, previously home to dive bar The Dirty.

Cody Brown, the tenant, and Young entered into a partnership to renovate and reopen Kozy Kar in February 2022. But, as the lawsuit argues, a breach of duties prevented the bar from reopening as scheduled.

The case is ongoing in Sonoma County Superior Court.

