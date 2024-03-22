La Prensa Sonoma editor embraced connection between US, Mexico from the start of her career

As fate would have it, Raquel Issenberg’s most memorable day as a journalist was her first — and one of the most tragic in United States’ history.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Issenberg, who took over March 18 as the new editor of La Prensa Sonoma, watched footage of the planes hitting the World Trade Center towers and stood stunned in her living room in Monterrey, Mexico. Asked to report in early, she rushed into the office, ready to report as a web and print editor for the El Norte newspaper.

Like many other news outlets across the globe, the newspaper established a “war room” of sorts to divvy up assignments, tracking the fallout of a coordinated series of terrorist attacks that killed thousands of people in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania.

The emotional toll of that day still resonates with Issenberg, 48.

“When I first got (into the office), there was chaos. People were crying. It was a shock. It was intense but humble. New York City is a landmark, an icon of the world,” she said. “I understood in one shift what journalism is all about.”

That was the start of a now seasoned career — rooted for nearly quarter century in the region of Mexico situated southeast of the Texas border, but closely tied to the United States.

A keen sense of global connection fuels her approach leading La Prensa, where she is the first woman to serve as the top editor. She takes over from Joseph Treviño, who served three years in the role.

La Prensa Sonoma, launched first as a website and newsletter in 2015, and expanded into print in 2016, is the Spanish language publication of Sonoma Media Investments, parent company of The Press Democrat.

Issenberg said her goal is to make La Prensa into even more of a cultural touchstone and hub for Sonoma County, where more than 27% of the population identifies as Latino or Hispanic.

That means recognizing the many cultural differences among readers who hail from various regions across North, Central and South America. Within that vast network of heritage, Issenberg sees opportunity.

She also is geared to expanding La Prensa’s digital reach, reaching younger readers between the ages of 12 and 25 who encompass a larger share of the local population are advancing through local schools, to college and into the workforce.

Moreover, the veteran journalist wants to launch an outreach campaign to open lines of communication. In addition to her own work, Issenberg plans to tap freelance journalists and community contributors to feed the website, fill the paper and grow readership.

“La Prensa is a Spanish-language newspaper,” she said. “But the Hispanic culture is diverse. Sure, there’s our Mexican ancestry, but I’d like to elevate voices of Mexican Americans, Venezuelans and Salvadorans, for example, all of whom have different values and traditions. This is their newspaper.”

Issenberg moved to the United States in 2016, ending up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Savannah, Georgia, before she and her husband, David Issenberg, moved to Sonoma County last September. He landed a sales job for a cheese maker in Petaluma, having worked in the industry for 20 years.

“We always have good cheese at home,” she joked.

From her start with the El Norte newspaper in Monterrey, Issenberg also ran the newsroom at Publimetro in Monterrey until July 2009. She was managing editor at Residente in Monterrey until September 2013 and then front page editor at El Horizonte newspaper in Monterrey until arriving in the United States in 2016. She worked as a medical interpreter and yoga instructor until landing the La Prensa job.

“I felt instantly connected,” she said of her new role.

Another aspect of Sonoma County life that enthused her revolved around food. She visited an eatery in Roseland, a largely Latino neighborhood in Santa Rosa that’s increasingly become a food haven.

“I have never felt more in love with being a Mexican woman than eating that food,” she said. Nearly 2,000 miles from her native state in Mexico, the flor de calabaza (squash blossom) quesadilla she savored transported her home.

“I was almost crying,” she said.

Issenberg, who lives with her husband in Santa Rosa with their two cats, Carlitos and Simona, wants to embrace more moments like that. When she’s not working, she likes to read, practice yoga and hike.

Chris Fusco, executive editor of The Press Democrat, shared his enthusiasm over Issenberg’s arrival.

“We’re really excited to have someone with Raquel’s experience — both in journalism and life — join the SMI team and take La Prensa to new heights,” Fusco said. “Reporting the news in Spanish is an important part of our mission, and we look forward to getting Raquel connected to local Latino community members, so we can figure out how to best serve them.”