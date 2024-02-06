La Tortilla Factory’s Santa Rosa plant to close as production shifts to Kansas

La Tortilla Factory next month is set to end its nearly five decades of rolling out Mexican packaged foods from Sonoma County.

Tortillas, spices and other products made at the plant near Sonoma County airport will be relocated to Kansas and elsewhere in the Golden State as of March 31, according to Idaho-based Flagship Food Group. Just over three years ago, it acquired a majority stake in the Santa Rosa company the Tamayo family built from a small storefront into a nationally known brand.

"Relocating will safeguard (La Tortilla Factory’s) ability to make the best tortillas at fair prices while expanding its capacity to reach new customers and serve our existing customers,“ Flagship said in a statement.

What was produced from the 75,000-square-foot plant at 3300 Westwind Blvd. in north Santa Rosa will move to Flagship’s production facility in Moundridge, Kansas. A large production and shipping expansion project is underway at that Wichita-area property and is set to be complete by April, the company said.

Flagship said it explored “multiple options” to keep La Tortilla Factory in Santa Rosa. But key factors in opting for the relocation were the fact that it doesn’t own the local production plan and that the cost of buying land in the area for an expansion is “prohibitive.”

When it acquired its majority share in Moundridge, Kansas-based Tortilla King just before its stake in La Tortilla Factory, Flagship picked up extra land around the Sunflower State property, the company said.

Flagship plans to keep on board some of the 132 Santa Rosa workers who can work remotely. The rest are being offered severance packages based on how long they’ve worked there plus job-search help that includes referrals to other local employers, Flagship said. It plans to continue hiring for production, distribution and sales jobs elsewhere in California.

La Tortilla Factory employed about 300 at the time of Flagship’s investment in January 2021. The Tamayo family retained minority ownership at the time.

Jose and Mary Tamayo started La Tortilla Factory in 1977, initially supplying Northern California restaurants and grocery stores.

Flagship was formed in 2012 by Denver-based CREO Capital Partners.

