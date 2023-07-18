Lagunitas picks interim chief marketing officer

Hannah Dray has been named interim chief marketing officer at Lagunitas Brewing Company.

Dray, who replaces Paige Guzman, joined the Petaluma-based brewery in January as head of brand, bringing with her more than a decade of experience at The Heineken Company, according to the July 13 announcement.

During her tenure at Heineken, Dray held various brand and marketing managerial positions for its locations across the country and the United Kingdom. In those roles, she accelerated the Dos Equis brand core and innovation agenda, according to the announcement.

In the announcement, CEO Dennis Peek said a “thorough search for a dynamic and seasoned leader to fill our CMO role is underway” and thanked Guzman for her contributions to Lagunitas.

Gray attended Loughborough University in Leicestershire, United Kingdom, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in management sciences.