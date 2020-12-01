Lake County backslides to most-restrictive tier of California’s coronavirus response plan

In the wake of rapidly rising coronavirus cases throughout the state, Lake County on Nov. 28 was rolled back from the red tier to the purple tier, the state’s most restrictive category for controlling the spread of COVID-19. The change took effect the following day, Nov. 29, according to the county and the state.

Lake County, along with Marin County, over the last several weeks were the only two counties in the North Bay to have had low enough infection cases to stay in the red tier.

Now, with the exception of Marin, all of the area’s counties are back in the purple tier. Sonoma County hasn’t moved out of purple since the state on Aug. 31 instituted its four-color transmission risk system to more stringently monitor the spread of COVID-19 among its 58 counties.

“Please take this virus seriously. It is spreading freely throughout the community now,” Gary Pace, Lake County’s public health officer, stated in a Nov. 28 press release on the county’s website. “Health care providers and the health department continue to do what we can to identify and support people who are infected and ill. All Lake County residents must take precautions to protect our families and neighbors.”

As of Dec. 1, 99% of California's population and 52 of its 58 counties were classified in the purple, highest tier of the state's four-color coronavirus transmission risk assessment system. (COVID.ca.gov)

In addition, the state on Nov. 21 instituted a stay-at-home order for all counties in the purple tier and abandoned its weekly Tuesday updates, instead monitoring and making tier changes on a day-to-day basis. The stay-at-home order requires all nonessential work and activities stop between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. until Dec. 21, and may be extended or revised as needed, Dr. Erica Pan, acting state public health officer, stated in a Nov. 19 announcement on the government’s website.

“The next few months will be tough, but we will make it through this period a lot better off if we consider each other’s needs and vulnerabilities when we are thinking about going out and doing things with other people,” Pace said.