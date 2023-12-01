Lake County gets closer to funds to launch biomass clean energy project

LAKEPORT — A second attempt at a California grant succeeded, placing Lake County on the short list for substantial funds intended to clean up the environment yet generate an income stream, if partners can all row in sync.

Board of Supervisors Chair Jessica Pyska on Tuesday called for the resolution authorizing an application to grant funding under the regional climate collaboratives' program. It will be administered by the state's Strategic Growth Council, in accordance with Senate Bill 1072 of 2018 to promote sustainability, health and equity for all across the state.

The board also motioned for a consideration of a draft partnership agreement for a climate-safe lake program and appoints the county administrative officer, or a designee, as agent to conduct all negotiations. Furthermore, said designee executes and submits all documents, including, but not limited to, applications, agreements, and payment requests that may be necessary for competition of multiple capacity building activities.

Both motions passed unanimously.

In addition, the board determined it is in the public interest to build the internal capacity of Lake County Community Risk Reduction Authority, which will promote bioenergy and biochar production to utilize waste woody biomass, and support capacity development for climate resilience activities in the county, and such activity is eligible for funding, available under criteria set forth in the Strategic Growth Council's guidelines.

Governor's Office of Planning and Research is making the $1.3 million available to eligible applicants. The California Association of Resource Conservation District will build capacity for the county Risk Reduction Authority. Grant partners include the authority, Scotts Valley of Pomo Indians, Scotts Valley Energy Corporation, Lake County Conservation District and North Coast Opportunities with Lake County being the lead.

Pyska reminded the chamber audience that she and Terre Logsdon, chief climate resiliency officer, worked the last couple of years to get into a pilot program just prior to the Round 1 funding. Lake County applied for the program last year and barely missed the cut noted Logsdon.

"It' so exciting," Pyska said. "We've been selected and got the news last week. We're the newest pilot program. We've been working hard to show need. And did a dead tree tour, and all our effort paid off and starting in January, we'll probably see the first of funding."

What the county is proposing is to build out capacity of the RRA, plan and implement climate change related projects, while tracking projects and evaluate them as they progress and enhance peer learning (required) when the grant comes through noted Logsdon.

"The goals of the Governor's Office of Planning and Research is to manage the workforce to achieve the Governor's economic and environmental goals and create bio-energy development opportunity (BDO) zones," Logsdon said. "But we'd need a Joint Powers Authority that can oversee the bio-mass utilization and sales of that bio-mass. It can help secure our clean energy future."

She went on to say that obtaining long-term feedstock contracts have potential profitability using municipal solid waste algae, food waste to make petrochemical products, plastics and synthetic fibers. Initial projects could broaden into other options. She pointed out it has been a long-time goal for the Lake County RRA to support a funding mechanism to ensure financial sustainability, while addressing overabundance of waste, woody bio-mass for years. What the governor’s office has done is create for California, a Forest Residual Aggregation for Market Enhancement (FRAME).

"The question it asks, could a JPA improve a forest, assist supply chain efficiency, by producing a feedstock supply agreement that includes a publicly managed price mechanism?" she wondered. "So, when investors are looking at a bio-energy project, they're looking at a way to get bio-mass out of the forest or out of a neighborhood out of the creeks and streams. They're looking for contracts. And that's the missing piece."

She also noted they are including in the grant funding for a consultant who can work with the RRA, which can figure out which type of joint powers authority models would work best for the RRA and the county as a whole. Pyska pointed out the county already has a JPA in place, but they will need to modify some aspects in the bylaws.

"And we have a never ending of feedstock from past fires, forests and fuel breaks and defensible space,“ she said. "Hopefully, Strategic Council and OPR can work really closely. Last year the focus was on cap and trade and we got funding thru the AGP grant."

Cap and trade provided 60% of ongoing revenues to be dedicated to investment in sustainable communities and clean transportation. It includes high-speed rail, affordable housing and sustainable communities, transit and intercity rail, as well as low-carbon transit operations.

Meanwhile, the California Department of Food and Agriculture's Urban Agriculture Grant Program is a one-time only, competitive grant that will fund programs and projects that enhance the viability of urban agriculture in urban areas across California. Urban farmers and gardeners work among diverse populations to expand access to nutritious foods, foster community engagement, offer workforce development opportunities, educate communities about food and farming, and expand green spaces.