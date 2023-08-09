Lake County OKs tourism district budget for 2023–2024

LAKEPORT — The Lake County Board of Supervisors received an updated presentation from the Lake County Tourism Improvement District at the Tuesday meeting.

The board approved an agreement between the county and Visit Lake County California for $112,500 from July 31 through June 30, 2024. The funds come from the county transient occupancy tax revenues.

As part of consideration of the county's Tourism Improvement District's 2022 annual marketing report, the board heard a presentation from Executive Director Brian Fisher who related how the district measures marketing success, including gauging website traffic, email database and campaign impressions and public relations.

Revenue in 2022 was down about 24 percent from 2021, which represents almost $100,000 out of the tourism district budget, according to Fisher.

"We rode a pretty good pandemic time," said Fisher who attributed the decline in revenue to multiple factors including the county's transient occupancy tax (TOT) being paid out differently in 2021 versus 2022.

Data from the Visit California showed the economic impact of Lake County travel from 2013 to 2022, $175 million according to research in 2021-22 and $13 million in taxes in both state and local taxes with almost 18,000 people employed tangentially to the hospitality industry in Lake County according to the data. Metrics for Lakecounty.com and organic social media results were discussed.

District 2 Supervisor Bruno Sabatier he hoped that they could work in the following year on a multi-year contract, not just one year at a time. He also addressed a perceived lack of diversity in the marketing.

"We are offering an adventure here and we are surrounded by communities that are very diverse and I am not seeing the diversity in our imagery that we are putting out there and I want to challenge you to get greater diversity within the pictures that we are putting on the billboards, on the website, however it is that we are sharing and marketing," Sabatier said.

Fisher responded that there was no budget for models, especially in the middle of COVID, but agreed that diversity representation is important and agreed to continue to work on it, although he said they found it at times difficult.

District 1 Supervisor Moke Simon said there is currently a push throughout the United States toward cultural tourism.

"I know there is a big push for that right now, which may be an opportunity for all of us to work together with the unique cultural history that Lake County has, then and now where we are at in a different business world," Simon said.