California’s Lake County shifting into less restrictive tier of coronavirus restrictions

Lake County on Wednesday will graduate to a less-restrictive status in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, state officials said Tuesday. The county will move from the purple tier, the most-restrictive level, to the red tier, which allows for more businesses to open.

The move had been expected. Dr. Gary Pace, Lake County’s public health officer, stated in a press release Friday the county’s COVID-19 numbers had declined to the point of being eligible to move out of the purple tier.

Lake County advances to the red tier with a test positivity rate of 3%, lower than the 5% to 8% range needed to progress. Its adjusted new case rate is 5.1, landing within the 4 to 10 per 100,000 residents requirement.

As of Wednesday, Lake County’s retail establishments and indoor malls will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity, though food courts must remain closed. Restaurants and movie theaters can resume indoor operations at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer, and gyms and fitness studios can operate indoors at 10% capacity.

Included in Pace’s forecast last Friday was the likelihood that California would imminently reach 2 million vaccine doses administered to people in the most vulnerable communities, lowering the threshold to move into the red tier. That announcement did indeed come Friday, but as it turned out, Lake County would have advanced without the broadened criteria. The previous range was between 4 and 7 new cases per 100,000 residents.

With Lake County’s advancement, that means all six counties in the North Bay will be operating in the red tier. Mendocino County advanced to red on Friday, second-to-last in the region. Marin and Napa counties are reported to be on the brink of advancing to the orange tier within the next couple of weeks.