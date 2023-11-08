"We hope this transaction is the first of many ways that California Forever and local stakeholders can work together in a productive and collaborative fashion that benefits everyone involved," the letter said. "We look forward to working with all stakeholders on this multi-benefit transaction, and attending public meetings where this matter is discussed to answer any questions."

‘Very smart’ or ‘PR ploy’?

Following a proposal made by California Forever Monday regarding the exchange of thousands of acres of land near Travis Air Force Base, local leaders are still unsure of how Solano County, the Solano County Water Association and the city of Fairfield will respond.

However, being left with only seven weeks to decide before the company's Dec. 31 deadline has them frustrated.

Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy said a real estate transaction of this magnitude normally takes governments much longer than two months to iron out, so the city will have to work quickly to consider the proposal. While there are many things to discuss, she said every elected official involved on every level is focused on protecting the viability of Travis.

"I think its very smart for Flannery or California Forever to bring forward their idea of how to protect Travis," she said of the plan.

But each agency needs time to decide their best course of action on the plan, Moy said, and communications with military higher ups about Travis could push back the timeline as well. Base commanders at Travis cannot and do not tell potential developers what would endanger the base, she said.

"It takes time," she said, "because this is the federal government"

But Moy is pleased to see California Forever considering the impact of its new development on issues critical to residents of her city and the county.

"I am glad that Flannery has gotten the message about the importance of Travis and the importance of agriculture to Solano County," she said.

Fairfield City Manager David Gassaway agreed the timeline could be a struggle, especially getting all three involved agencies on the same page about the entire plan.

"I wouldn't say that it's out of the realm of possibility," he said of getting the deal done in time, "but it's tight, there's no doubt about that."

Gassaway said he will place the matter on the agenda for an upcoming special closed session of the Fairfield City Council, and they will discuss appointing a negotiator as they would with any real estate transaction.

Chris Lee, General Manager of the Solano County Water Association, said he could not comment on the issue yet, but he will place the item on the agenda for the next board meeting to get staff direction from the board. Their next meeting is Dec. 9. County Administrator William Emlen did not respond to a request for comment ahead of press time.

Moy said she is also frustrated by the "all or nothing" nature of the deal. as she feels it tells voters this is the only way to protect Travis, which she said is not the case.

"It really is up to the citizens here about the land," she said, "and whether we want to continue with the orderly growth we've done for decades."

Any changes made to regulations for the sake of this project could have far reaching effects that are not clear yet, Moy said.

"If they change it, they have to understand this isn't just about California Forever, it's about the whole county," she said.

Moy feels it is a big ask of the company to pressure local governments to work so fast, when they have had five years to come forward and illuminate their intentions and have failed to do so. She also referred to the end of year deadline as "artificial."

"We haven't even seen one plan from them," she said, "and they want us to make decisions."

And even after plans are released, Moy said, the company is not required plans in stone until they go on the ballot next November. Citizens want to know more about what the company really intends to do, and to know more about the company itself.

"Show us the money," she said. "We don't even know everyone who is invested in them."

But, despite the lack of transparency, she said, the city will discuss the issue and put together an answer as quickly as they can manage and answer public questions.

"As elected officials it's our duty to look at whatever projects are coming in front of us," Moy said, "It's our duty to respond to citizens, whether they are living in our borders or not."

Duane Kromm, a member of the Solano County Orderly Growth Committee, said his organization has been fighting to keep development limited to existing cites in Solano County since 1984.

"Our mission in life is to protect farmlands and open space in Solano County," he said.

All of California Forever's proposals are huge in size and scale, he said, vastly overwhelming previous development attempts in the area

"I don't think anyone in California — or anyone in the country — has seen anything as audacious as this," he said.

Kromm said that's exactly why he thinks it's "ridiculous" to make this offer with less than two months before a deal needs to be made. If California Forever were serious about getting a deal done, he said, they would have offered this two years ago.

"You don't make land deals in six weeks of this magnitude," he said.

Wanting three local governments to firmly commit to a land swap while not locking themselves into any action until after next year's election is a poor way to structure this deal, Kromm said, and he thinks it is unserious.

"It's a PR ploy," Kromm said, "it's not an offer."