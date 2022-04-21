Land Trust of Napa County elects new board members

Land Trust of Napa County, which is focused on acquiring land in order to preserve it, elected new board members.

Bill Nemerever, former investment manager and current small winery owner, is the new board president.

Robin Baggett, sole managing partner of Alpha Omega, a Napa Green-certified winery and vineyard, has been elected the new vice chair. He also oversees the Alpha Omega Collective, the umbrella company for his Alpha Omega, Tolosa and Perinet brands.

Wine business adviser and founding partner of Global Wine Partners LLC, Mike Fisher was elected treasurer.

Malcom Mackenzie, lawyer and senior partner with Coombs & Dunlap LLP in Napa, returns for a second term as group secretary.