Large agency Relation acquires Napa Valley Insurance Services

Napa Valley Insurance Services has been acquired by an East Bay insurance agency that’s ranked among the nation’s top firms.

Walnut Creek-based Relation Insurance Services Inc. on Tuesday announced the purchase of the Napa-based firms assets, effective Dec. 1, 2022. Co-owners Mike Hogin and Pam Hogin will continue running the offices in Napa and Sonoma. Other terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

“We are elated to expand our offerings and services through this partnership,” said Pam Hogin, co-owner of Napa Valley Insurance Services, in the announcement Jan. 10. “By joining Relation, we are gaining access to a vast network of carriers and tools so that we can tailor plans and services to the specific needs of our customers.”

Founded in 1946, Napa Valley Insurance’s services include commercial lines, personal lines, and employee benefits. Among the carriers the independent firm said it has written policies for are Nationwide’s Allied subsidiary, Safeco Insurance and Travellers.

Tim Hall, president of Relation, said Napa Valley Insurance “will play an important role in expanding Relation’s reach in the west.”

Hall joined in 2019 when Aquiline Capital Partners invested in the company. Since then, Relation has completed over 70 strategic acquisitions, resulting in a tripling of revenue, the company said.

Relation was ranked by trade publication Insurance Journal last year at No. 23 on its property and casualty agency list, with $183.7 million in revenue for such policies and $34.9 million in other revenue. The firm said it has about 1,350 employees in nearly 140 locations nationwide.