Larkspur draft rent control ordinance would cap increases at 7%

The latest draft of a proposal to allow rent control in Larkspur would cap rent increases at the lesser of 5% plus inflation or 7%.

The provision is stronger than state Assembly Bill 1482, or the Tenant Protection Act, which sets the bar at 5% plus inflation or 10%, whichever is lower. The state's cap is set to expire in 2030.

The proposal was a 4-1 decision of the City Council on Monday, with Councilmember Kevin Haroff dissenting. The vote came during a four-hour public hearing that was preceded by a tenant-led rally seeking to stabilize increases.

In the nearly yearlong discussion of tenant protections in Larkspur, the amount at which to place the rent ceiling has been a major sticking point.

Before the vote, Councilmember Kevin Carroll had proposed setting a stronger rent cap at two-thirds of inflation or 5%, whichever is lower. The proposal was rejected in a 3-2 vote, with Mayor Gabe Paulson and Councilmembers Catherine Way and Scot Candell against it.

Carroll revised his motion to the lesser of two-thirds of inflation or 7%, which was also shot down.

"It is a question of people versus dollars," Carroll said. "I'm going to go with people."

Paulson said he was not necessarily opposed to what Carroll had put on the table. If the council wanted to be more stringent, Paulson said, "let's put it on the ballot."

The rally outside City Hall was organized by the Skylark Tenant Association and its supporters. The association represents renters of the 455-residence Skylark Apartments who pushed the council last year to consider tenant protections after reporting rent increases of 8.8% to 10%.

Tenants have been calling for a rent cap of 60% of the Consumer Price Index, or 5%, whichever is lower.

"At this point, we are willing to meet the council halfway and settle for 100% of CPI or 7%, whichever is less," Caroline Njoki, president of the Skylark Tenant Association, said after the meeting. "That's not the cap we wanted, but at least it would limit annual rent increases to what most Larkspur tenants can afford and prevent hundreds of families from being permanently displaced from our community."

Prime Residential, the entity that owns and manages Skylark, has worked with the tenants and the city to establish a housing fund and rental assistance program. Additionally, the company said it has voluntarily capped 2023 rental increases at 7% for residents with above-average incomes.

The company maintains that it is against a citywide rent control ordinance.

The rent cap was among pending items that city staff needed more guidance on before preparing a draft ordinance for the council to approve, reject or amend.

The council also decided Monday that the draft ordinance should include a framework to form an appeals board, and that accessory dwelling units and junior accessory dwelling units would be exempt from rent control.

The council voted to pause the meeting and pick up where it left off at a future hearing to continue deliberating what should be included in the draft eviction protections.