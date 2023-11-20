Larkspur in Marin County might modify outdoor service fees for restaurants

Larkspur will consider modifying its outdoor dining fees following complaints from a downtown restaurateur.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the City Council directed staff to return with a revised fee schedule that would ease the cost to downtown businesses to offer outdoor dining in the public right of way.

The consensus appeared to be a victory for Gary Rulli, co-owner of the bakery-cafe-wine shop Emporio Rulli on Magnolia Avenue, who addressed the council at the meeting and called for reduced rates. Rulli said his business has offered outdoor seating for 35 years and the new fees would cost his business thousands of dollars.

The council said updated fees could be different for parklets or sidewalk dining. The updated rules might also expand outdoor dining outside the Magnolia Avenue thoroughfare.

The city plans to pursue a temporary encroachment permit with Emporio Rulli until the new rules are set.

"These are very valuable businesses to our community," said Councilmember Catherine Way. "I think a nominal fee would be reasonable ... to show that we are attentive to the needs of the public."

The council adopted a framework for the outdoor dining policy at a meeting in June 2022, giving staff the ability to implement policy for the lease of public right of way by restaurants. The system applied to encroachment permits for any business using public space.

The fee schedule for the program allowed the Public Works Department to set the cost per square foot at the prevailing market rate. Generally, the system limited restaurants to no more than two parking spaces for parklets and set a cost of $4 per square foot for use of the parking spaces and sidewalks.

The city established a temporary outdoor program in the spring of 2021. With various extensions it lasted through the end of 2022. Like other municipalities in Marin, the parklets were developed to help struggling businesses and restaurants generate revenue during the pandemic when indoor gatherings were not allowed.

Many of the more popular outdoor dining parklets are gone, and parklets are limited to Magnolia Avenue. One downtown establishment, Restaurant Picco, leases about 150 square feet for about $600 a month.

Emporio Rulli set up an outdoor parklet during the pandemic to augment outdoor seating options on the sidewalk and in its private outdoor alcove.

The business removed its parklet, which took up three parking spaces, during a repaving project last year on Magnolia Avenue. Rulli recently pulled in the tables and chairs from the sidewalk because he did not want to pay a fee to the city.

Rulli said the cost is "outrageous and exorbitant" considering the amount of property taxes and sales tax the restaurant generates.

"I think there probably should have been more outreach," Rulli said.

Rulli said he is not interested in building a parklet, only putting tables and chairs on the public sidewalk.

"I think there's a little bit of miscommunication about what I asked for," he said.

City officials stressed that the fees had been codified by the council previously.

"We've been asking each business to come in and talk to us and work on a plan. Nobody ordered anyone to remove anything from the sidewalk," said City Manager Dan Schwarz. "You could decide that the use of public space in 'location X' should be set at a different value than prevailing market rate because there's some intrinsic public good you want to capture."

Julian Skinner, the city public works director, said the outdoor dining fee framework was not only in use throughout Marin, but throughout the greater Bay Area.

"There is not an agency that charges nothing," Skinner said.

Councilmember Kevin Carroll said the strategy Rulli used to drum up support — posting a letter criticizing the cost on the door of the business — was disrespectful to city staff.

"For you to post that was, for me, unforgivable," Carroll said. "My concern is the long-term damage you've done to our city's economic development."