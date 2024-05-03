Golden Gate Ferry to study expansion of Larkspur terminal

In 2019, the Larkspur Ferry Terminal reached capacity daily. Average weekday ridership exceeded 8,000, and sold-out ferries left morning commuters waiting for the next boat.

"We were busting at the seams," said Denis Mulligan, general manager of the Golden Gate Bridge district, which runs Golden Gate Ferry.

The district began planning to study ways to grow the busy hub. But then the pandemic hit, and the commuters vanished. The study was put on hold.

Today, ridership is still down about 50% from pre-pandemic highs, but it is growing. And with economists projecting an increase of new Bay Area residents over the next 10 years, the district doesn't want to be "busting at the seams" again before it finds a solution, Mulligan said.

An open house is planned on May 14 to reintroduce the idea of taking a closer look at how the district can boost ferry service and potentially add more parking. The meeting is set for 5 p.m. at the Drakes Landing Community Room at 300 Drakes Landing Road in Greenbrae.

"The point is to start the conversation," Mulligan said.

Part of that conversation is spurred by the prospect of new housing, Mulligan said.

Recently, Marin County municipalities adopted 10-year housing plans, called housing elements, designed to meet state-mandated quotas to build more residences. Collectively, Marin cities and the unincorporated area of the county were asked to accommodate 14,405 new dwellings in the 2023-2031 planning cycle.

"The Bay Area is expected to continue to grow, so we have to continue to plan for that growth," Mulligan said. "Our ferry service takes thousands of cars off Highway 101, and we think that's a benefit."

The district is already designing a new grant-funded $30 million, 500-passenger vessel to increase its ferry fleet to eight. The new vessel, which will serve Larkspur, is expected to be ready for service in 2027.

The district is limited to 42 trips a day out of the Larkspur terminal. An environmental analysis performed years ago to establish the service set that cap, Mulligan said.

The new study, which will include an analysis of environmental impacts, will enable the district to look at what improvements can be made on the water and on land to accommodate more daily ferry trips, Mulligan said.

Additionally, the study will look at increasing the parking capacity. The Larkspur Landing site has about 1,800 parking stalls in its main lot and another 200 or so in its overflow lot, Mulligan said.

Part of the study could look at what it would take to add something like a parking garage to either of those locations, Mulligan said. He said the workshop aims to give the public a high-level look at the changes being considered.

Marin officials say they're interested in learning more.

San Anselmo Councilmember Brian Colbert, chair of the Transportation Authority of Marin board, said "we're incredibly supportive of public transportation."

"So to the extent that more ferry service means we grow the transit network that serves the needs of riders, we would be supportive of that," said Colbert, a District 2 candidate for the Board of Supervisors this year.

Regarding traffic, he said the intersection of Highway 101 and Sir Francis Drake Boulevard is already jammed daily.

"I think the study really needs to bring front and center multimodal ways to get to the ferries," including by bus, SMART train and bike, Colbert said. "The more cars we can get off the road to get to the ferry, the more effective our public transit could be."

Marin County Supervisor Eric Lucan, chair of the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit board and a TAM board member, said discussion of expanded ferry service is timely. To entice train riders to take the rail to the ferry, SMART is planning to launch a new shuttle between its Larkspur station and the ferry terminal this June, he said.

The shuttle will be similar to the one SMART operates between its station in Santa Rosa and the Sonoma County Airport, he said.

"We're trying to make it easier for people to get to the ferry terminal," Lucan said. "Having that connection is key for mobility. I think the timing is very good to have SMART talking with Golden Gate Ferry about making sure we are best serving the area and making those connections."

Larkspur Councilmember Gabe Paulson, a board member of SMART and TAM, said he thinks expanded ferry service is a great idea, but he does have concerns about traffic and parking.

"I want to understand their projections and evaluate their data that shows that they not only will reach that peak but exceed it to the point they need more than 2,000 parking spots," Paulson said. "That really needs to be validated."

Additionally, there is a plan to build 250 apartments on state land adjacent to the nearby San Quentin State Prison, which could bring hundreds of new residents to the already jammed Sir Francis Drake Boulevard corridor, Paulson said.

"I'm sure that will trigger some impacts that will need to be studied," he said. "I'd like to understand how that is factored into their analysis."