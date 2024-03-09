Larkspur rent control leads in Marin County vote count

Voters might certify Larkspur's controversial rent control initiative, according to the latest returns.

Measure D, a referendum on the city's rent-control law, requires a simple majority to pass. If it passes, it would validate the rent stabilization ordinance passed last year.

The lead for yes votes on Measure D expanded to 1,307 (50.9%) as of the second batch of results released at 4:19 p.m. Friday, up from 1,066 (50.35%) on Wednesday afternoon and 974 (50.21%) on Tuesday night.

The ordinance caps rent increases at 5% plus inflation or 7%, whichever is lower. It was intended to take effect on Oct. 6, but it was postponed during the referendum process. The ordinance would have been retroactive to the base rent as of May 8.

The rent-control ordinance complements a just-cause-for-eviction ordinance, which also is retroactive to May 8. It expires on Dec. 31, 2030.

That ordinance establishes relocation assistance payments equal to three months' rent or $5,000, whichever is greater, for a no-fault eviction. The ordinance establishes a tenant's right to return to a dwelling if the landlord chooses to rent the residence within 12 months of eviction. It also has protections for those who are elderly, disabled or terminally ill.

Mayor Scot Candell said he hoped for the referendum to pass.

"I think it's a reasonable compromise between the opposing positions," he said.

The ballot measure has seen the lead narrow since first results were released Tuesday night. There have been 1,940 ballots counted.

The current total includes all ballots filled out at polling places tonight, said Registrar of Voters Lynda Roberts. There are still more than 45,000 mail-in ballots to count in the county, plus whatever else comes in in the next seven days.

Larkspur was the second municipality in Marin to adopt a rent-control ordinance, following Fairfax.

"We worked for over a year to come up with an ordinance and I hope it gets enacted," said Candell, before the results.

The state's rent control law, Assembly Bill 1482, or the Tenant Protection Act, sets rent increases at 5% plus inflation or 10%, whichever is lower. The state law expires on Jan. 1, 2030.

There are approximately 9,100 registered voters in Larkspur.