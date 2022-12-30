Leader chosen for Sonoma County’s homeless services division

Dave Kiff has been named director of the new Sonoma County division in charge of services for the homeless, the county announced.

Klif’s title will be director of the Homelessness Services Division within the Department of Health Services. He most recently served as interim executive director of Sonoma County Community Development Commission.

“Dave brings to this position strong collaboration skills and is equipped with a fresh perspective about homeless services and the Continuum of Care system within Sonoma County,” stated Tina Rivera, director of the Department of Health Services. “He’s a respected leader within the community, and we’re grateful to have someone with his knowledge and skill set to oversee this all-important new division.”

Kiff’s experience includes time with the state Legislature, the County of Orange, the City of Orange, and the City of Newport Beach, where he worked for 21 years and served as city manager for nine years. He served on the homelessness Continuum of Care Board in Orange County representing city managers. Kiff moved back to his hometown of Healdsburg in 2019, where he continued in local government, including roles as interim city manager in Huntington Beach, Healdsburg, and Sonoma prior to joining the Sonoma County CDC, the county reported.

Kiff has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from California State University, Sacramento and a Master of Government Administration Degree from the University of Pennsylvania.