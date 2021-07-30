Leases & sales
LEASES
Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date
Marin County
5,720sf at 32 Pamaron Way, #B, Novato; industrial; Downing Heating Inc.; Theo Banks of K&C; Kruger Investment Properties; na; March 2
4,987sf at 999 Grant Ave., #205, Novato; office; Pinnacle Home Loans; Russ Mayer of K&C; Umpqua Bank; na; March 11
2,917sf at 908 Fourth St., San Rafael; retail; Yuki Greens LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; 900 Fourth Street LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; August 25, 2020
1,754sf at 1701 Novato Blvd., #209, Novato; office; Professional Financial Investors; na; RealManage LLC; Nathan Ballard of K&C; March 23
1,466sf at 80 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., #3E, Larkspur; office; Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman PC; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Donahue Fitzgerald LLP; na; January 13
1,436sf at 141 Camino Alto, #5, Mill Valley; office; 141 Camino Alto LLC; Vesa Becam of K&C; Golnaz Ashraf; na; February 5
1,086sf at 141 Camino Alto, #4, Mill Valley; office; 141 Camino Alto LLC; Vesa Becam of K&C; Sherman Chan, DDS; na; January 29
1,011sf at 45 Mitchell, #14, San Rafael; office; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Mato Account Works Inc.; Vesa Becam of K&C; May 17
947sf at 141 Camino Alto, #2, Mill Valley; office; 141 Camino Alto LLC; Vesa Becam of K&C; Vivian Broadway; na; January 28
Napa County
72,000sf at 89 S. Kelly Road, American Canyon; industrial; Dynacraft; na; Angam III LLC; na; July 21
Solano County
238,000sf at 2029 E. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville; industrial; North Bay Distribution Inc.; na; R. Leonard Garrison Revocable Trust; na; July 21
176,760sf at 2875 Cordelia Road, Fairfield; industrial; Caymus Vineyards; na; PW Fund A LP; na; July 21
175,404sf at 2225 Huntington Drive, Fairfield; industrial; Hydrofarm; second quarter; TreaJP Venture Fairfield LLC; na; July 21
Sonoma County
18,686sf at 2815 Duke Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Kersen Family Holdings; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Canine Companions Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; June 15
15,800sf at 430 Aaron St., #B, Cotati; industrial; J&M Manufacturing; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Halcyon Enterprises; Stephen Skinner of K&C; October 21, 2020
15,132sf at 2870 Duke Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Manor Development; Shawn Johnson of K&C; WSJ LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; April 5
10,834sf at 429 1st St., #110, Petaluma; industrial; PetePete LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Boox Inc.; na; March 29
10,000sf at 160 Grant Ave., #C, Healdsburg; industrial; Northern California Conference Seventh-day Adventists; Gil Saydah of K&C; Central Valley Builders Supply; Gil Saydah of K&C; March 12
6,720sf at 2930 Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Manor Development; Shawn Johnson of K&C; WSJ LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; April 5
4,440sf at 800 Lindberg Lane, #120 & 160, Petaluma; retail; Dreams Duvets and Bed Linens Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; Hoffman Continuation LLC; na; February 18
3,650sf at 3355 Regional Parkway, #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; M3 Integrated Services; Brian Keegan of K&C; Sonoma County Trail Blazers; Brian Keegan of K&C; May 11
3,407sf at 1809 Empire Industrial Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Radiant Farms LLC; Stephen Skinner & Brian Keegan of K&C; 1809 Empire LLC; na; March 10
3,391sf at 800 Edgewood Place, Windsor; office; Rogers & Young Properties; na; Fidelity National Title; Dave Peterson of K&C; May 12
3,378sf at 3633 Regional Parkway, #100, Santa Rosa; industrial; Jerry & Barbara Smyth; Mike Flitner & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Solectrac Inc.; Mike Flitner & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; April 29
2,878sf at 1688 Piner Road, #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; John McGill; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Jose Arroyo Gomes and Jonathan Arroyo; na; June 2
2,730sf at 2932 Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Manor Development; Shawn Johnson of K&C; WSJ LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; April 5
2,630sf at 1326 Ross St., #D & E, Petaluma; industrial; Charles & Claire McBride Trust; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Audubon Canyon Ranch; Russ Mayer of K&C; March 10
2,538sf at 1200 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail; Howling Hill Trust; na; Johnny Doughnuts LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; March 20
2,475sf at 601 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; John & Stephanie Pasini; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Fast & Easy Mart; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; May 17
2,352sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #28, Rohnert Park; industrial, extension; New California Land Co.; Peter Briceno & Kevin Doran of K&C; Mattie Flooring; Peter Briceno of K&C; April 12