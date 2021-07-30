2,324sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #30, Rohnert Park; industrial, extension; New California Land Co.; Peter Briceno & Kevin Doran of K&C; Justin Magnelli; Peter Briceno of K&C; April 12

2,214sf at 50 Old Courthouse Square, #300, Santa Rosa; office; Gomes, Morrow & Sedillo; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Airport Business Center; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; April 1

2,131sf at 100 Professional Center Drive, #104, Rohnert Park; office; JL Financials; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Paulette Miller; na; April 5

1,850sf at 2500 Vallejo St., #200, Santa Rosa; office; 2500 Vallejo LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Cynthia Engel, Marilyn Stender & Kyla Ruah; na; March 1

1,800sf at 1364 N. McDowell Blvd., #B2, Petaluma; office; Connect America LLC; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Diamond Exemption Trust; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; April 27

1,700sf at 7698 Bell Road, Windsor; industrial; Maverick Services Inc.; Russ Mayer & James Manley of K&C; 5330 ORH LLC; Russ Mayer & James Manley of K&C; February 24

1,560sf at 913 Lakeville St., Petaluma; retail; Bracha Petaluma LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; Sportsman Arms; Sara Wann of K&C; January 7

1,550sf at 1414 Fourth St., #200, Santa Rosa; retail; Dino & Maria D’Argenzio Trust; Dynamic Fitness Supply of K&C; Erlina D’Argenzio; Nathan Coogan of K&C; April 22

1,480sf at 100 Professional Center Drive, #102, Rohnert Park; office; North Bay CAN; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Paulette Miller; na; April 22

1,415sf at 1270 Broadway, Sonoma; retail; Broadway Plaza LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Premier Shipping Co. Sonoma LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; March 30

1,393sf at 6356 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park; retail; Sourdough & Co.; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Caltex Equities Series LLC; Tom Laugero of K&C; June 1, 2020

1,350sf at 860 Petaluma Blvd. N., #D, Petaluma; retail; Abdul Alem Alatri; Sara Wann of K&C; Barry Swain; na; March 9

1,350sf at 399 Business Park Court, #100 & 101, Windsor; industrial; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Spencer Charles Wentworth; Russ Mayer of K&C; June 2

1,315sf at 1326 Ross St., #F, Petaluma; industrial; Charles & Claire McBride Trust; Michelle Bevilacqua of K&C; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; February 26

1,214sf at 3510 Unocal Place, #207, Santa Rosa; office; STG Group; Danny Jones & Dave Peterson of K&C; Attenda Medical Group Inc.; Danny Jones & Dave Peterson of K&C; June 7

1,203sf at 3436 Mendocino Ave., #C, Santa Rosa; office; 57 Taylor Enterprises LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; SR Adult & Child Center; na; April 29

1,143sf at 3100 Lakeville Hwy, #D, Petaluma; retail; TMCL Invest LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Adjust Clinic, a Lloyd Chiropractic Corp.; na; May 10

1,135sf at 1422 Fourth St., #D, Santa Rosa; retail; Ly 4 St. LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Dierk’s Inc.; na; April 20

1,100sf at 1708 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park; retail; Fresh Fuji LLC; na; Kleebauer Family Trust; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; May 4

1,041sf at 50 Santa Rosa Ave., #310, Santa Rosa; office; 50 SRA Partners; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; Disability Rights California; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; May 2

1,000sf at 399 Business Park Court, #525, Windsor; industrial; Latitude 45 Inc.; na; Big Brown Wolf LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; March 31

582sf at 2500 Vallejo St., #105, Santa Rosa; retail; 2500 Vallejo LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Monica Reyes; Sara Wann of K&C; April 23

550sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #22B, Windsor; office; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Pack Trading Group Inc.; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; May 18

501sf at 879 Lindberg Lane, #208, Petaluma; office, 2,300-square-foot yard; Elias Husary; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Falcon Critical Care; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; April 22

495sf at 314 B St., Petaluma; retail; Jessica Devereaux; Sara Wann of K&C; Kerry Davison; na; April 9

450sf at 1925 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; D’Rosa Co.; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Elyse Tolomey & Breanna Fox; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; May 15

400sf at 825 College Ave., #12, Santa Rosa; office; Dr. Richard Olcese; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; May 8

358sf at 2 Padre Parkway, #202, Rohnert Park; office; Davis RP LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Dawn Graves; Sara Wann of K&C; May 4

221sf at 2500 Vallejo St., #101, Santa Rosa; office; 2500 Vallejo LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Jennifer Scott; Sara Wann of K&C; May 3