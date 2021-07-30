Subscribe

Leases & sales

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
July 30, 2021, 11:23AM
Brokerage abbreviations: C&W = Cushman & Wakefield; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. Send commercial real estate transactions to jquackenbush@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

LEASES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; lessee; procuring agents; lessor; listing agents; transaction date

Marin County

5,720sf at 32 Pamaron Way, #B, Novato; industrial; Downing Heating Inc.; Theo Banks of K&C; Kruger Investment Properties; na; March 2

4,987sf at 999 Grant Ave., #205, Novato; office; Pinnacle Home Loans; Russ Mayer of K&C; Umpqua Bank; na; March 11

2,917sf at 908 Fourth St., San Rafael; retail; Yuki Greens LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; 900 Fourth Street LLC; Matt Storms of K&C; August 25, 2020

1,754sf at 1701 Novato Blvd., #209, Novato; office; Professional Financial Investors; na; RealManage LLC; Nathan Ballard of K&C; March 23

1,466sf at 80 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., #3E, Larkspur; office; Baum, Hedlund, Aristei & Goldman PC; Nathan Ballard of K&C; Donahue Fitzgerald LLP; na; January 13

1,436sf at 141 Camino Alto, #5, Mill Valley; office; 141 Camino Alto LLC; Vesa Becam of K&C; Golnaz Ashraf; na; February 5

1,086sf at 141 Camino Alto, #4, Mill Valley; office; 141 Camino Alto LLC; Vesa Becam of K&C; Sherman Chan, DDS; na; January 29

1,011sf at 45 Mitchell, #14, San Rafael; office; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; Mato Account Works Inc.; Vesa Becam of K&C; May 17

947sf at 141 Camino Alto, #2, Mill Valley; office; 141 Camino Alto LLC; Vesa Becam of K&C; Vivian Broadway; na; January 28

Napa County

72,000sf at 89 S. Kelly Road, American Canyon; industrial; Dynacraft; na; Angam III LLC; na; July 21

Solano County

238,000sf at 2029 E. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville; industrial; North Bay Distribution Inc.; na; R. Leonard Garrison Revocable Trust; na; July 21

176,760sf at 2875 Cordelia Road, Fairfield; industrial; Caymus Vineyards; na; PW Fund A LP; na; July 21

175,404sf at 2225 Huntington Drive, Fairfield; industrial; Hydrofarm; second quarter; TreaJP Venture Fairfield LLC; na; July 21

Sonoma County

18,686sf at 2815 Duke Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Kersen Family Holdings; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Canine Companions Inc.; Shawn Johnson of K&C; June 15

15,800sf at 430 Aaron St., #B, Cotati; industrial; J&M Manufacturing; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Halcyon Enterprises; Stephen Skinner of K&C; October 21, 2020

15,132sf at 2870 Duke Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Manor Development; Shawn Johnson of K&C; WSJ LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; April 5

10,834sf at 429 1st St., #110, Petaluma; industrial; PetePete LLC; Nathan Ballard & Theo Banks of K&C; Boox Inc.; na; March 29

10,000sf at 160 Grant Ave., #C, Healdsburg; industrial; Northern California Conference Seventh-day Adventists; Gil Saydah of K&C; Central Valley Builders Supply; Gil Saydah of K&C; March 12

6,720sf at 2930 Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Manor Development; Shawn Johnson of K&C; WSJ LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; April 5

4,440sf at 800 Lindberg Lane, #120 & 160, Petaluma; retail; Dreams Duvets and Bed Linens Inc.; Sara Wann of K&C; Hoffman Continuation LLC; na; February 18

3,650sf at 3355 Regional Parkway, #B, Santa Rosa; industrial; M3 Integrated Services; Brian Keegan of K&C; Sonoma County Trail Blazers; Brian Keegan of K&C; May 11

3,407sf at 1809 Empire Industrial Court, Santa Rosa; industrial; Radiant Farms LLC; Stephen Skinner & Brian Keegan of K&C; 1809 Empire LLC; na; March 10

3,391sf at 800 Edgewood Place, Windsor; office; Rogers & Young Properties; na; Fidelity National Title; Dave Peterson of K&C; May 12

3,378sf at 3633 Regional Parkway, #100, Santa Rosa; industrial; Jerry & Barbara Smyth; Mike Flitner & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Solectrac Inc.; Mike Flitner & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; April 29

2,878sf at 1688 Piner Road, #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; John McGill; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Jose Arroyo Gomes and Jonathan Arroyo; na; June 2

2,730sf at 2932 Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Manor Development; Shawn Johnson of K&C; WSJ LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; April 5

2,630sf at 1326 Ross St., #D & E, Petaluma; industrial; Charles & Claire McBride Trust; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Audubon Canyon Ranch; Russ Mayer of K&C; March 10

2,538sf at 1200 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail; Howling Hill Trust; na; Johnny Doughnuts LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; March 20

2,475sf at 601 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; John & Stephanie Pasini; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Fast & Easy Mart; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; May 17

2,352sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #28, Rohnert Park; industrial, extension; New California Land Co.; Peter Briceno & Kevin Doran of K&C; Mattie Flooring; Peter Briceno of K&C; April 12

2,324sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #30, Rohnert Park; industrial, extension; New California Land Co.; Peter Briceno & Kevin Doran of K&C; Justin Magnelli; Peter Briceno of K&C; April 12

2,214sf at 50 Old Courthouse Square, #300, Santa Rosa; office; Gomes, Morrow & Sedillo; Nathan Coogan of K&C; Airport Business Center; Shawn Johnson & Peter Briceno of K&C; April 1

2,131sf at 100 Professional Center Drive, #104, Rohnert Park; office; JL Financials; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Paulette Miller; na; April 5

1,850sf at 2500 Vallejo St., #200, Santa Rosa; office; 2500 Vallejo LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Cynthia Engel, Marilyn Stender & Kyla Ruah; na; March 1

1,800sf at 1364 N. McDowell Blvd., #B2, Petaluma; office; Connect America LLC; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; Diamond Exemption Trust; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; April 27

1,700sf at 7698 Bell Road, Windsor; industrial; Maverick Services Inc.; Russ Mayer & James Manley of K&C; 5330 ORH LLC; Russ Mayer & James Manley of K&C; February 24

1,560sf at 913 Lakeville St., Petaluma; retail; Bracha Petaluma LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; Sportsman Arms; Sara Wann of K&C; January 7

1,550sf at 1414 Fourth St., #200, Santa Rosa; retail; Dino & Maria D’Argenzio Trust; Dynamic Fitness Supply of K&C; Erlina D’Argenzio; Nathan Coogan of K&C; April 22

1,480sf at 100 Professional Center Drive, #102, Rohnert Park; office; North Bay CAN; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Paulette Miller; na; April 22

1,415sf at 1270 Broadway, Sonoma; retail; Broadway Plaza LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Premier Shipping Co. Sonoma LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; March 30

1,393sf at 6356 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park; retail; Sourdough & Co.; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Caltex Equities Series LLC; Tom Laugero of K&C; June 1, 2020

1,350sf at 860 Petaluma Blvd. N., #D, Petaluma; retail; Abdul Alem Alatri; Sara Wann of K&C; Barry Swain; na; March 9

1,350sf at 399 Business Park Court, #100 & 101, Windsor; industrial; Latitude 45 Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Spencer Charles Wentworth; Russ Mayer of K&C; June 2

1,315sf at 1326 Ross St., #F, Petaluma; industrial; Charles & Claire McBride Trust; Michelle Bevilacqua of K&C; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades; Russ Mayer & Demi Basiliades of K&C; February 26

1,214sf at 3510 Unocal Place, #207, Santa Rosa; office; STG Group; Danny Jones & Dave Peterson of K&C; Attenda Medical Group Inc.; Danny Jones & Dave Peterson of K&C; June 7

1,203sf at 3436 Mendocino Ave., #C, Santa Rosa; office; 57 Taylor Enterprises LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; SR Adult & Child Center; na; April 29

1,143sf at 3100 Lakeville Hwy, #D, Petaluma; retail; TMCL Invest LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Adjust Clinic, a Lloyd Chiropractic Corp.; na; May 10

1,135sf at 1422 Fourth St., #D, Santa Rosa; retail; Ly 4 St. LLC; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Dierk’s Inc.; na; April 20

1,100sf at 1708 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park; retail; Fresh Fuji LLC; na; Kleebauer Family Trust; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; May 4

1,041sf at 50 Santa Rosa Ave., #310, Santa Rosa; office; 50 SRA Partners; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; Disability Rights California; Dave Peterson & Danny Jones of K&C; May 2

1,000sf at 399 Business Park Court, #525, Windsor; industrial; Latitude 45 Inc.; na; Big Brown Wolf LLC; Russ Mayer of K&C; March 31

582sf at 2500 Vallejo St., #105, Santa Rosa; retail; 2500 Vallejo LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Monica Reyes; Sara Wann of K&C; April 23

550sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #22B, Windsor; office; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Pack Trading Group Inc.; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; May 18

501sf at 879 Lindberg Lane, #208, Petaluma; office, 2,300-square-foot yard; Elias Husary; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Falcon Critical Care; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; April 22

495sf at 314 B St., Petaluma; retail; Jessica Devereaux; Sara Wann of K&C; Kerry Davison; na; April 9

450sf at 1925 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; D’Rosa Co.; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Elyse Tolomey & Breanna Fox; Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; May 15

400sf at 825 College Ave., #12, Santa Rosa; office; Dr. Richard Olcese; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; May 8

358sf at 2 Padre Parkway, #202, Rohnert Park; office; Davis RP LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Dawn Graves; Sara Wann of K&C; May 4

221sf at 2500 Vallejo St., #101, Santa Rosa; office; 2500 Vallejo LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Jennifer Scott; Sara Wann of K&C; May 3

200sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27C, Windsor; office; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Savior Structures Inc.; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; April 15

175sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #24B, Windsor; office; KLYPE LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Marisol Meza-Frias; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; April 15

SALES

Listing format: square footage at address; property type; buyers; procuring agents; sellers; listing agents; transaction date; value

Marin County

4,971sf at 411 Fourth St., San Rafael; office; MCC; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; So Rare LLC; na; May 27

Mendocino County

23,231sf at 39108-39144 Ocean Drive, Gualala; retail; Gualala Cypress Village Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; Greg Lucas; Mike Flitner of K&C; June 18

Napa County

24,000sf at 110 Dodd Court, American Canyon; industrial; Dodd Family Trust; na; 110 Dodd Court LLC; Demi Basiliades of K&C; May 28

Solano County

65,179sf at 2100 Huntington Drive, Fairfield; industrial; Only in Fairfield LLC; C&W; MRF Holdings LLC; Steven Skinner of K&C; July 21; $5,750,000

29,918sf at 4731-4747 Central Way, Fairfield; industrial; Mission Mile LLC; na; Fairfield Central Way LLC; na; July 21; $2,300,000

Sonoma County

352,836sf at Yolanda and Santa Rosa avenues, Santa Rosa; industrial land; Grupe; Ron Reinking of Newmark; Holsman Transportation; Ron Reinking of Newmark; December 2020; $6,400,000

170,755sf at 1385 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa; residential land (3.92 acres); Malaspina et al; na; W. College Apartments LLC; Ken Bizzell of K&C; June 11

60,548sf at 7760 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol; residential land (1.39 acres); Vincent G. Whitesell & JB Whitesell Trust; na; Pacific West Communities Inc.; Ken Bizzell of K&C; June 11

43,561sf at 4730 Hoen Ave. & 2445 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa; office land (1.36 acres); Auxon Lago Fresco LLC; na; Sutter Bay Hospitals; Shawn Johnson of K&C; May 13

31,850sf at 3286 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; Turo Partners; Stephen Skinner of K&C; United Furniture Co.; Gil Saydah of K&C; May 24

10,200sf at 3242 Airway Drive, Santa Rosa; office and industrial; Diamond Investment Properties; Kevin Doran of K&C; Moore Family Trust; Mike Thomason of K&C; June 28

9,300sf at 140 Keller St., Petaluma; retail; 140 Keller Street LLC; na; 132 & 140 Keller LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; May 3

5,040sf at 129 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; retail; Virginia Pasini; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; Ken LaFranchi; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; June 14

5,000sf at 435 Tesconi Circle, Santa Rosa; office; David Wagner; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina D’Argenzio of K&C; USS Peters LLC; Dave Peterson of K&C; June 4

4,042sf at 4750 Hoen Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Corrine & John Kelly Trust & Bruner Family Trust; na; Two Quarry LLC; Mike Flitner of K&C; June 1

4,000sf at 4185 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; industrial; Thomas Anderson; na; Commerce Blvd LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; May 28

3,658sf at 3343 Industrial Drive, #2, Santa Rosa; industrial; Mitchell Living Trust; Brian Keegan & Nathan Coogan of K&C; Hangar 18 LLC; na; June 22

2,736sf at 1130 Industrial Ave., #2 & 3, Petaluma; industrial; John Acheson & Troy Hautzenrader; Sara Wann of K&C; Benni Verdusco; na; April 30

