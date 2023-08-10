LG pharma group buys 15 acres in Solano County

Part of the South Korean conglomerate best known in the U.S. for home appliances, smartphones and flat-panel televisions, has acquired 15 acres of industrial land in a part of northern Solano County that local officials have been positioning as a hub for biomanufacturing.

LG Chem Life Sciences Innovation Center Inc. purchased 15.04 acres of vacant land just north of the junction of interstates 505 and 80 in Vacaville from an affiliate of Agenus for $13.1 million, or $20.05 a square foot, on Dec. 30, 2022, according to a city announcement Wednesday and public records.

LG Chem is the fifth biotechnology-related venture to put down roots in Vacaville’s since the city launched a concerted effort three years ago to attract life sciences manufacturing companies, according to Don Burrus, city economic development director.

LG Chem has life sciences, petrochemicals and advanced materials business units, and it is one of nearly three dozen companies held by Seoul-based LG Corp. In June 2019, LG Chem opened its life sciences innovation center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The life sciences business unit has a number of treatments in various stages of development and regulatory approval, including treatments for gout and cancer as well as a vaccine for six diseases such as polio. Key approved products on the market include key products such as growth hormones, diabetes medications, and kidney cancer treatments.

LG Chem’s life sciences revenues last year were 849 billion South Korean won ($672 million at year-end), out of 51.9 trillion won for the whole operating company ($41.1 billion).

What LG Chem plans to do with its Vacaville site isn’t clear currently. The organization couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

“We’ll be working with them in 2024 to start planning what the facility looks like,” Burrus told the Business Journal.

Vacaville in October 2020 launched its California Biomanufacturing Center effort, pledging about 300 acres of land eyed for such facilities.

In July of the following year, Agenus West, an affiliate of East Coast biotech Agenus, purchased 120 acres of land on Horse Creek Road in Vaca Valley Business Park. The Massachusetts-based company plans to build a half-million-square-foot manufacturing facility on 80 acres and looked for buyers of the remainder.

That November, Agenus sold 15 acres to San Diego-based Polaris Pharmaceutical, part of a Taiwan-based company. Burrus said the company has returned to discussions with the city over its development plan after one of its drugs received Food and Drug Administration approval.

In June 2022, Agenus sold 22.4 acres at 4800 Horse Creek Drive to real estate developer Transwestern for $10.4 million. The company has received entitlements to build a 395,000-square-foot biotechnology complex once a tenant is secured.

And in June of this year, LifeSpace Labs opened in 10,000 square feet at 3333 Vaca Valley Parkway, Suite 300. The incubator has space for 20 companies and is gearing up to welcome its first companies, Burrus said.

This activity follows China-based RxD Nova’s acquisition of a property at 2100 Cessna Way in 2019. RxD sold off excess land to LDK Ventures, which has broken ground on sites to build warehouses.

“Usually in economic development it takes a very long time to prepare a city for new companies,” Burrus said.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.