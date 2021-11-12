Limited housing, childcare options top the list of Sonoma County’s COVID ills

Housing to meet the needed Sonoma County workforce in the future will require building at least 58,000 units by 2030, according to experts at a business conference Wednesday.

It is “a big challenge, but it’s doable,” said Generation Housing Executive Director Jen Klose. That is, “only if” the community supports the monumental task “instead of coming out against it.”

Klose was a panelist at Impact Sonoma, a business conference evaluating the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the local economy. It was hosted by the North Bay Business Journal.

The need for affordable housing is punctuated by another finding from Generation Housing that workers in the most common jobs in Sonoma County can only make ends meet if that housing is under $1,000 in rent per month.

“It just doesn’t exist,” she told attendees at the virtual event.

As an example, for a retail salesperson making an average salary of $28,419, affordable monthly rent can’t top $710 for the household to stay above water.

One affordable home equates to 2.7 low-wage jobs — with the largest gaps existing in the towns of Sonoma and Sebastopol. The inequity has forced many households to double or even triple the number of residents living under the roof.

The impact was “most significant” for people of color, Klose pointed out.

“That was the punch in the gut. Latinos are 10 times more likely to live in overcrowded households than whites,” she said, adding that over half of Latino households face a substantial rent burden.

More child care: It will take more than baby steps

Adding to household problems affecting workers’ livelihoods, childcare has become more scarce.

In Sonoma County, regional wildfires have already claimed the loss of 14 facilities before the pandemic hit, Community Care Council of Sonoma County Executive Director Melanie Dodson pointed out during her presentation.

“We have been hit with this from the beginning. And this is an ongoing crisis,” she said.

In hard numbers, 22% of childcare programs that once existed in Sonoma County have closed, Dodson said. That represents 52% of the available slots. The parents who manage to find openings will pay dearly. The average cost for childcare in Sonoma County runs about $28,000 a year, Dodson said.

Add to that to the cost of rent and other expenses, “and you can see how challenging that can be,” Dodson said.

The huge problem has led to the lowest number of women in the workforce since 1980, she added. The U.S. Department of Labor reported 309,000 women age 20 or older voluntarily left the workplace in September, as revealed by the Business Journal on Nov. 1.

The quandary rests not only with workers but employers.

Workers also are hard to find

Joe Madigan, CEO of the Nelson recruitment agency, told conference goers that companies need to ask themselves critical questions of how they can attract the best employees.

Acknowledging the workforce climate has switched from being employer centric to employee favored, Madigan said he counsels firms on how millennials in particular seek jobs at companies that are principled in ethics.

It’s not enough to simply conduct business. Competing for the best and the brightest requires companies be “more intentional” in their messaging and “communicate, communicate, communicate,” he noted.

“They have to concentrate on their culture — throughout the year, not just at the holidays,” he said.

From reality of obstacles to recovery

No other type of business has seen more tests from the pandemic as the restaurant industry.

It’s been a long road into recovery, Stark Reality Restaurants co-owner Terri Stark said while serving on the Impact Sonoma panel.

“Not unlike other companies, we went from thriving to zero sales overnight,” Stark said of her Sonoma County business with seven restaurants and about 500 employees under its wing.

Along with pandemic challenges, Stark listed the drought, shortage of truckers and supply chain issues as more obstacles her industry has faced and still needs to overcome.

But Stark remained steadfast in maintaining the will to climb out of the pandemic.

“It’s been very impactful to our business, but since then, we’ve been trying to recover,” she told conference attendees.

Impact Sonoma was underwritten by Exchange Bank.