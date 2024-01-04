Local nonprofit report assesses housing bias in Solano, Sonoma, Marin counties

Landlords in Marin and elsewhere in the North Bay are discriminating against Latino renters and renters who have children, according to a new report by Fair Housing Advocates of Northern California.

The San Rafael nonprofit organization said it investigated landlords operating 60 rental properties in Marin, Solano and Sonoma counties from January 2023 through April 2023 and found some level of discrimination at 58.2% of the properties.

The nonprofit said it found evidence of discrimination against renters with children at 39% of the properties and discrimination against Latinos at more than 30% of the properties.

According to the organization, investigations conducted in Marin County revealed the highest incidence of discrimination, with 66.67% of tests revealing at least some evidence of discrimination.

The organization said that 52.6 % of the tests conducted in Marin County revealed evidence of discrimination against renters with children and 31.6% showed evidence of discrimination against Latino renters.

Julia Howard-Gibbon, a lawyer for Fair Housing Advocates, noted that landlords can be deemed to be discriminatory towards renters with children if they specify that fewer than three people are allowed to live in a one-bedroom apartment.

Sonoma County demonstrated the highest level of discrimination against Latinos at 35%, the nonprofit said. Landlords in Solano County showed the least overall discrimination, with 25% of tests revealing discrimination against renters with children and 23.5% showing discrimination against Latinos.

Fair Housing Advocates also reported significantly less discrimination at 14 properties with more than 50 dwellings. Twenty-one percent of the managers of these properties showed evidence of discrimination compared to 67% of managers of medium-sized properties and 72% of managers of small properties.

"Though federal and state fair housing laws have prohibited housing discrimination on the basis of national origin and familial status for decades, the complaints we receive and results of investigations such as this one show that Latinx families continue to experience discrimination as a barrier to housing choice," said Caroline Peattie, executive director of Fair Housing Advocates.

"Discrimination against Latinx renters is compounded when they have children," Peattie said. "It's clear that more enforcement actions are needed, as well as increased education and outreach to property owners and managers, particularly those of smaller properties and in areas where instances of discrimination were the highest."

Joby Tapia, president of the Marin Rental Property Association, questioned the accuracy of the report.

"The sample size is laughable," Tapia said. "They have a narrative to promote. That is what this whole thing is about."

Fair Housing Advocates said it investigated 20 landlords in each county, but Marin's overall results were based on 18 qualifying tests.

Of the 52.6% of Marin landlords that the nonprofits said showed evidence of discriminating against renters with children, 36.8% demonstrated "clear evidence" of discrimination, while the other 15.8% showed "some or potential evidence" of discrimination.

Of the 31.6% in Marin that the nonprofit said revealed evidence of discrimination against Latinos, 5.3% demonstrated "clear evidence" of discrimination while 26.3% showed "some or potential evidence" of discrimination. That means that out of the 19 landlords that qualified for the category, one showed "clear evidence" of discrimination.

Tapia also questioned whether the people who conducted the surveys were adequately trained.

"Unless their testers were trained by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, they're not trained," Tapia said. "I would be suspicious of any result coming from them. They may have inherent bias built into their questions such that they may be eliciting responses that could be construed as bias when the narrative is completely different."

The "testers" communicated with landlords by telephone and email only, not in person.

Fair Housing Advocates said: "Only testers with voices clearly identifiable as Latinx were selected as protected testers and only testers with voices clearly identifiable as white (non-Latinx) were selected as control testers. Protected testers were assigned Latinx-sounding names as aliases and control testers were assigned white-sounding names as aliases."

Tapia said, "I would say that the majority of the property owners, both big and small in Marin, are extremely cognizant of fair housing regulations and don't discriminate."

Responding to Tapia's criticism of the report's sample size, Howard-Gibbon said, "I'm not a statistician, so I can't really speak to whether or not it's statistically significant. But I think it's significant that we tested 60 properties and found evidence of discrimination at any of them."

Regarding the training of testers, Howard-Gibbon said, "They're highly trained by our office and we're a HUD-certified organization. This entire testing audit was funded by HUD. We follow their guidelines."