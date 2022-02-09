Local papers find hints of success with online subscriptions

When the hedge fund Alden Global Capital bid to buy the newspaper chain Lee Enterprises in November, many journalists at Lee’s newspapers opposed a sale because Alden had slashed newsroom costs at the newspapers it owns.

Lee’s California holding is Napa Valley Publishing, which produces Napa Valley Register, American Canyon Eagle, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan.

The company’s largest shareholder, Cannell Capital, had a different complaint. J. Carlo Cannell, the firm’s leader, believed Alden’s offer was far too low. His reason: The price did not adequately figure in the potential of digital subscriptions.

“Lee has an enormous opportunity,” Cannell said in a recent interview. “I think sooner rather than later they’re going to get to a million subscribers.”

Such optimism may sound strange. More than 2,100 local newspapers have closed since 2004, researchers at the University of North Carolina say, as people turned to the internet for news and big tech companies gobbled up digital ad revenue. The number of newspaper journalists fell to 31,000 in 2020 from 71,000 in 2008, according to the Pew Research Center.

But publicly released corporate data and interviews with executives of local newspapers appear to buttress, at least to some extent, Cannell’s optimism about local papers’ potential to sell digital subscriptions.

Lee, the fifth-largest chain by national circulation and publisher of The Buffalo News and The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, reported 57% annual growth in digital subscribers this month. The chain now has a total of 450,000 online subscriptions — and is halfway to its goal of 900,000 by 2026.

Gannett, the largest chain, reported in November that digital-only subscriptions rose 46% from the previous year, to 1.5 million. The company publishes about 250 daily papers in the United States, including The Detroit Free Press, The Arizona Republic and USA Today, its only national title.

Hearst’s newspapers unit, with titles including The Houston Chronicle and The San Francisco Chronicle, ended 2021 with more than 300,000 digital subscriptions, a 50% increase over the year before, and nearly doubled digital subscriber revenue, said Jeffrey M. Johnson, the unit’s president.

These numbers are, at best, a start. They do not remotely compare with the subscription numbers of not 20 years ago, when, for instance, The Detroit Free Press — now one of Gannett’s 250 daily newspapers — sold 350,000 print copies a day. While digital subscriptions are buoying diminished metro dailies, it is less clear if they can rescue news deserts, those typically less-populated areas where local news coverage has all but gone away.

But for an industry accustomed to doomsaying, the willingness of people to pay for digital access is giving many publishers hope that they have found a way to survive — and, according to the most optimistic, even thrive.

“These businesses have gone through challenges,” said Johnson of Hearst, “but the strength of the consumer subscription business is reshaping the future.”

Mike Reed, Gannett’s CEO, said, “There’s a big misperception out there that there’s a big hole in local journalism, and I think that narrative’s been created by people who aren’t sitting in local markets.”

Publishers have thought for many years that online subscriptions might be the best path back to a level of regular revenue that could support continued investment in their newsrooms. But it has been elusive.

Many newspapers that first found success emphasizing online subscriptions had national reaches, including The Wall Street Journal (which has had a paywall since 1997) and The New York Times (since 2011). When Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, bought The Washington Post in 2013, he said the paper needed to make better use of its brand to exploit the internet’s “huge gift” of nearly free distribution. The paper could do so, he thought, by emphasizing national coverage that could sell digital subscriptions to readers around the country and world.

National or global appeal is not realistic for most local newspapers, which stand to sacrifice loyal readers if they cease covering their core geographic areas intensely. The most ambitious speak of dominating their states. The Minneapolis Star Tribune has sought to expand its coverage of Duluth, Minnesota, said Steve Yaeger, the chief marketing officer. Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of The Los Angeles Times, recently mused to PressGazette about wanting 4 million subscribers in California.

But the past several years have revealed that by doing well in one’s backyard, one can support a staff large enough to cover it ambitiously.