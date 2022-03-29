Longtime CEO of Santa Rosa Community Health to retire in July

Naomi Fuchs, who for 22 years has led Santa Rosa Community Health, has announced she will retire in July. A national search is underway for a new CEO, the health care provider announced Tuesday.

Under Fuchs’ leadership, Santa Rosa Community Health grew from one small clinic with 40 employees to eight health centers caring for 40,000 people, according to the release.

“This has truly been the most rewarding career I could have ever hoped for, filled with new (and sometimes unexpected) challenges partnered with countless and deeply meaningful accomplishments,” Fuchs stated.

During her career, Fuchs helmed SRCH through the 2017 Tubbs Fire, which destroyed its Vista campus at 3569 Round Barn Circle in Santa Rosa. The center was rebuilt and opened on Oct. 8, 2019, two years to the day after it burned.

“We’ve called this journey ‘Vista Rising,’” Fuchs said at the time. “It’s a bittersweet and symbolic time.” SRHC opened two temporary locations to accommodate Vista’s patients while that facility was being rebuilt.

SRCH launched Sonoma Community Resilience Collaborative, a multiyear program designed in response to the fires to give people the necessary tools and resources for self-healing after going through a trauma.

Fuchs told the Business Journal at the time that her vision for the Sonoma Community Resilience Collaborative was to minimize the risks area residents faced after the fires in terms of loss, whether it was a home, job, or sense of community.

In Tuesday’s announcement, Fuchs reflected on the past 22 years at the helm of SRCH.

“I hold a virtual Rolodex in my heart of each of your faces and stories,” Fuchs said. “Together, we have worked to make Sonoma County a more just and equitable place for all people.”

Fuchs noted she will be available to “support a smooth transition and onboarding” for the next CEO.

