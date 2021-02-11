Longtime employee of Sonoma County’s Ghilotti Construction named president

Brian Ongaro, senior vice president of operations for Santa Rosa-based Ghilotti Construction Company, has been promoted to company president.

Also, Rich Dericco moved up to vice president of operations from vice president of grading. Richard Ghilotti shifted from president to CEO and will work in business development, the general engineering contractor announced Wednesday.

Ongaro, a Marin County native, came to the company in 1992 as an operating engineer’s apprentice. Two years later, he became a foreman, and six years later, he moved up to general superintendent. He took on the title of senior vice president of operations in 2010 after overseeing the merger of Ghilotti Construction and North Bay Construction. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in construction management from Chico State University.

In his role as president of the company, he will oversee its day-to-day operations including finance, estimating and equipment management.

Sonoma County native Dericco began work at the company 26 years ago, beginning in 1995 as a dozer operator. He was promoted to foreman in 2000. In 2017, he was promoted to grading superintendent and in 2018, to vice president of grading. In his new role, he will oversee all field operations.

Ghilotti Construction traces its origins to the family-owned company James Ghilotti established in 1914.