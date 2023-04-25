Marin County apartments owner proposes to build 12 more units

A property owner is proposing to construct 12 new apartments on the same lot as a 16-apartment complex the company owns in San Rafael.

August Place LLC wants to split the 1.2-acre lot at 50 Merrydale Road so the new apartment building can be developed on an unused section of the property.

"The overall project does include a subdivision of the lot, which will be reviewed simultaneously but separately, and possibly prior to the actual development being reviewed and approved," said Renee Nickenig, an assistant city planner.

Nickenig presented the project to the Design Review Board at its April 18 meeting. The first public airing of the project was part of a required conceptual design review.

Board member Stewart Summers recused himself from the discussion because his firm, SKS Architects, is the project applicant.

The site is a hillside property bound by Highway 101 to the east, near the North San Pedro Road exit, and apartments on Merrydale Road to the west across the street.

Two apartment buildings on the northern end of the lot have eight residences each and 25 parking spots.

The project would add a 31-foot-tall building tucked into the hillside. The ground floor would provide a garage with 12 parking spaces and a center courtyard. A new driveway would be constructed from Merrydale Road leading to the southern end of the project where the hill slope is more shallow.

All apartments are proposed to be one-bedroom, ranging from about 530 square feet to 550 square feet. Each will be outfitted with a balcony.

One apartment will be offered at below-market rate, qualifying the project for a state density bonus and waivers.

The applicant has requested a waiver on the usable outdoor space because it cannot meet the city's requirement with the current design. The city requires 150 square feet of outdoor space per dwelling, which in this case would equal 1,800 square feet. The applicant is providing 642 square feet, or about a third, which includes the courtyard and apartment decks.

"I'm a little disappointed that you're meeting about one third of the required outdoor space," board member Jeff Kent told the applicant. "I don't know where you're going to find it, but if there's some there some place, try to find it."

Kent said he liked the project overall. He said because there is no specific pedestrian access from the street, there should be a way to delineate vehicles from those traveling on foot. He suggested that the new driveway could be paved with different materials so that pedestrians are directed to one side.

Kent also said there should be trees on the east side of the building to act as a buffer from Highway 101.

Board member Sharon Kovalsky agreed.

"Think about the people living there, you want to provide a good environment," Kovalsky said.

She also said that she had an issue that there was no pedestrian entry from the street, and said it was an accessibility issue for people with disabilities.

The board suggested adding an elevator to the property, and replacing sections of stairs with ramps, among other changes.