Lowell Sheldon out as co-owner of Handline restaurant in Sebastopol after sex assault allegation

Lowell Sheldon and his co-owners of Handline restaurant in Sebastopol have parted ways after an allegation of sexual assault against him was made public last week.

The restaurant had been under pressure to cut ties with Sheldon over previous allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported last month that six women who had worked for Sheldon had accused him of sexual harassment, including unwanted touching and inappropriate comments that went back six years.

Last week, The Bohemian reported that Sheldon has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in November 2019 during a date at his house.

The woman told police she met Sheldon on a dating app and had told at least two witnesses of the assault at the time, according to the story.

The woman filed a complaint with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 27, according to the story.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Misti Wood confirmed to The Press Democrat that a complaint was filed on that date, but she refused to release any details on the incident citing “strict confidentiality laws for sexual assault cases.”

The woman’s lawyer declined to comment on the allegation or make her client available to The Press Democrat on Monday.

Sheldon sold his ownership in two other restaurants, the Fern Bar and Khom Loi, both in Sebastopol after the harassment allegations surfaced.

He told The Press Democrat on Sept. 25 that he still had an ownership stake in Handline but also “I have no involvement in any managerial role there.”

Three days ago, the restaurant said on its Instagram page that Sheldon no longer has a role with the business.

“Today, after more than a year of negotiations, we are relieved to share that Lowell Sheldon has finally agreed to separate from Handline,” the post read.

Co-owner Natalie Goble would not say whether Sheldon was bought out or relinquished his stake with her and the other investors. “I am not able to answer your questions at this time although I do think they are appropriate ones to be asking,” she wrote in an email to The Press Democrat.

Goble was Sheldon’s former romantic partner and has two children with him.

Sheldon did not respond to calls for comment.

“We are not, and have never been, indifferent to these issues. But we also have been legally bound in terms of communication by the required steps to ensure this process adhered to preexisting contractual laws and obligations,” the Instagram post continued.

The announcement comes after Handline was criticized on social media for not acting to kick Sheldon out.

A number of posters said they would not patronize the restaurant until he was gone. “We won’t be back until he doesn’t profit from the food we buy,” one wrote on Instagram.