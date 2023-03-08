Lucas Wharf restaurant in Bodega Bay has officially closed, staff will be paid, says owner

The landmark Lucas Wharf restaurant in Bodega Bay has officially closed, the owner told employees Tuesday night.

Owner Karen Parker said she will be issuing employees their paychecks, including all tips.

The notice came after the abrupt closure of the restaurant last week. Staff arrived to work Friday, only to be told to turn around and go home.

Employees were caught by surprise and left wondering about whether they would receive owed pay and tips.

Late Thursday, staff was sent an email from Karen and Wally Parker announcing the closure. The Parkers had purchased the iconic restaurant from co-founder Peggy Lucas in 2019, after managing the restaurant under Lucas’ direction.

Like many local restaurateurs who have closed their businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parkers cited high costs for gas and goods, a slow summer and the pandemic, plus the recent rainy weather for deterring customers.

Lucas Wharf, formerly known as the Lazio Dock, has long been a hub for local fishermen. Salmon, shrimp, rockfish, crabs and all other kinds of seafood would be caught in and around the Bay then processed there.

The sudden closure drew complaints from employees. One, who wished to anonymous, told The Press Democrat, “I will say we were given zero notice of closure, and no information on how and when we will receive our last week of pay and tips collected through credit cards.”