Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Savings Q3 earnings dip 15%

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC) reported third-quarter net income was down 15.1% from a year ago, but nine-month earnings were up 3.3%.

The Santa Rosa-based holding company for Luther Burbank Savings on Tuesday reported third-quarter and nine-month net income of $21 million and $66.5 million (41 cents and $1.30 diluted earnings per common share), respectively. That’s down from $24.7 million in the third quarter of last year but up from $64.4 million for the first nine months of 2021.

“I'm proud to report our earnings for the third quarter despite a challenging interest rate environment,” said Simone Lagomarsino, president and CEO, in the announcement. “Loans grew at an annualized rate of 13% during the quarter, benefiting from a combination of healthy loan demand and slowing prepayment speeds. Originations exceeded $530 million during the quarter, while prepayment speeds have started to moderate as a result of the increase in interest rates, which has made refinancing activity less attractive to our existing borrowers.”

She said that alternate investors caused some depositors to shift out funds, so the company tapped more wholesale funding sources to support loan originations, increasing costs.

Total loans on Sept. 30, the end of the quarter, were $6.9 billion, up 8.8% from the beginning of this year, and loan originations totaled $1.8 billion.

Luther Burbank’s loan portfolio is mostly made up of income-property loans (68.2%, mostly apartment buildings, with some nonresidential commercial) and single-family residential mortgage loans (31.5%), respectively.