Lytton Rancheria tribal housing project near Windsor

What was just a vision 10 years ago is now becoming a reality as 147 homes are in various stages of construction funded by the Lytton Rancheria of California Band of Pomo Native Americans for its 300 members on a 124-acre site designated as tribal trust land.

The development is located outside the town of Windsor west of Starr Road and south of Windsor River Road, before the junction with Eastside Road. Midstate Construction is the general contractor.

Construction began two years ago on phase 1 of this project funded entirely by tribal government that includes 95 single-family homes with varying designs, 24 senior cottages and 28 two-story townhomes.

When completed, set for the spring of 2023, the development in Sonoma County will also have an 18,000-square-foot community center, a 4,200-square-foot retreat along with a ceremonial Roundhouse as well as multi-use trails and open space.

“It has been a long process for the tribal council that has been working earnestly with local community groups and county officials to get where it is today,” said Larry Stidham, chief counsel for the Lytton Rancheria of California. “This project is being established as a tribal homeland and it will be a first-class development to be proud of.”

Stidham said the tribe will have its own wastewater treatment facility and water system, with electricity and natural gas supplied by PG&E. Two parks will be included and care of grounds and maintenance throughout the development will be provided by tribal government from its own mechanical operations center.

Public safety enforcement will be provided by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, as well as through an agreement with the Windsor Fire Department for support when a fire is identified in the development, as well as when emergency services are required, according to Stidham.

He said children from the tribe will attend Windsor public schools, since an onsite school is currently not planned but is a possibility in phase 2. A solar panel field is also being studied for the future. Other long-range plans still in early stages may include a hotel, winery and resort at other locations outside of this housing development to generate additional revenue for the tribe, Stidham said.

The site development plan focuses on limited disturbance of the natural grade and preservation of existing trees. Bio-swales and other stormwater runoff treatment and containment systems will be established along with cut off luminaries and shielded lighting to avoid night glow.

Water efficient landscaping will include the use of primarily drought-tolerant and native plant species. In addition, energy efficient buildings will reduce electric power use by HVAC, lighting systems and controls.