Macy’s expands Toys R Us in-store partnership to North Bay, all US locations

Joining a retail trend that has gained momentum in recent years, Macy’s has partnered with the new owner of Toys R Us in a plan that gives the toy company a footprint in all 509 Macy’s locations in the U.S. by Saturday — just in time for the holiday shopping season, according to a company press release.

Over the past three years, Macy’s has been opening Toys R Us departments in 20% of its stores nationwide — including 65 in California, which will rise to 85 by mid-month. In all, Macy’s has 92 stores in the Golden State, representing 18% of all locations.

This plan has been in the works for some time. In August 2021, Macy’s said this model would be extended to its San Francisco Bay Area stores. North Bay locations are in Santa Rosa Plaza and Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa; The Village at Corte Madera in Marin County; and Westfield Solano in Fairfield. Stores elsewhere in the region are in San Jose’s Valley Fair mall and San Francisco’s Union Square, a flagship location.

Lots of toy space

Space for Toys R Us in Macy’s stores will vary from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet (in 11 large flagship stores in major cities). Smaller Macy’s stores may elect to expand their toy sections by 300 to 3,000 square feet temporarily for the holidays. Macy’s at Coddingtown will have an initial 1,000-square-foot toy area, and Macy’s Santa Rosa Plaza will start with 4,000 square feet.

“While we are not adding headcount, Macy’s will be appropriately staffed with added seasonal support during the peak holiday season,” Coddingtown Macy’s store manager Jacob Cater said in the announcement. “The Toys R Us brand will come to life with playful colored fixtures and hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments.”

As part of the Saturday launch, Macy’s is scheduling in-store events through Oct. 23, featuring a different toy producer over a nine-day period, including Barbie Day, Fisher-Price Day, Geoffrey’s birthday, National Geographic STEM day, Rainbow Loom Day, Play-Doh Day, Pokémon Day, LEGO Day and L.O.L. Surprise! Day — with giveaways, goody bags and other gifts on some days. There will also be a life-size Geoffrey (the giraffe) sitting on a bench, giving kids and parents a photo opportunity.

The deal maker

The Toys R Us deal was brokered with Macy’s by New York-based WHP Global, a private brand-management firm with a portfolio of consumer brands generating $4.5 billion in retail sales annually. WHPs’ strategy involves the purchase of struggling brands with plans to revive and reposition them by leveraging high-growth distribution channels and global digital commerce platforms, according to its website.

To date, WHP has acquired a list of notable brands including Anne Klein, Joseph Abboud, Joe’s Jeans, William Rast, Lotto (Italian footwear), Isaac Mizrahi, and Toys R Us and Babies R Us.

Founded in 1957, Toys R Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2017 and liquidated 700 of its existing stores in the U.S. and U.K. In preparation for the filing, the toy company formed Tru Kids to house Toys R Us’ intellectual property after the liquidation. WHP acquired controlling interest in Tru Kids assets in March 2021. WHP is backed by Oaktree Capital, an investment firm that has owned and provided funding to retail companies.

From bricks to clicks

However, Toys R Us never disappeared. Outside the U.S., there are still more than 900 Toys R Us stores and e-commerce sites in over 25 countries that annually generate $2 billion in total sales.

For more than a year, customers have been able to shop Toys R Us products online at Macys.com and ToysRUs.com through Macy’s digital fulfillment ecosystem.

Since liquidating its stores, Toys R Us launched two of its own experimental pop-up stores in 2019 in a joint 50/50 ownership arrangement with b8ta, as well as an online collaboration with Target and Amazon. b8ta, founded in 2015, was a San Francisco experimental retail consulting service and electronics retailer. b8ta shuttered operations in February 2022 due to pandemic challenges and after being unable to reach a deal with landlords. The two stores closed early in 2021, also due to the pandemic.

Partnership roles

According to a spokesperson, Macy’s will lead merchandising operations for the shop-in-shops, while the Toys R Us management team will offer support and guidance on toy and product trends.

“The pandemic changed things in that it boosted toy demand toward internet purchasing, and the industry recovered post-Toys R Us,” said D.A. Davidson Senior Research Analyst Linda Bolton Weiser. “It’s never a bad idea for more retailers to carry more toys, but it is not going to move the needle. Demand and consumption of toys is what it is. … I don’t think having toys in over 500 Macy’s is going to change the consumption profile.”