Macy’s expands Toys R Us in-store partnership to North Bay, all US locations

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
October 15, 2022, 8:00AM

Joining a retail trend that has gained momentum in recent years, Macy’s has partnered with the new owner of Toys R Us in a plan that gives the toy company a footprint in all 509 Macy’s locations in the U.S. by Saturday — just in time for the holiday shopping season, according to a company press release.

Over the past three years, Macy’s has been opening Toys R Us departments in 20% of its stores nationwide — including 65 in California, which will rise to 85 by mid-month. In all, Macy’s has 92 stores in the Golden State, representing 18% of all locations.

This plan has been in the works for some time. In August 2021, Macy’s said this model would be extended to its San Francisco Bay Area stores. North Bay locations are in Santa Rosa Plaza and Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa; The Village at Corte Madera in Marin County; and Westfield Solano in Fairfield. Stores elsewhere in the region are in San Jose’s Valley Fair mall and San Francisco’s Union Square, a flagship location.

Lots of toy space

Space for Toys R Us in Macy’s stores will vary from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet (in 11 large flagship stores in major cities). Smaller Macy’s stores may elect to expand their toy sections by 300 to 3,000 square feet temporarily for the holidays. Macy’s at Coddingtown will have an initial 1,000-square-foot toy area, and Macy’s Santa Rosa Plaza will start with 4,000 square feet.

“While we are not adding headcount, Macy’s will be appropriately staffed with added seasonal support during the peak holiday season,” Coddingtown Macy’s store manager Jacob Cater said in the announcement. “The Toys R Us brand will come to life with playful colored fixtures and hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments.”

As part of the Saturday launch, Macy’s is scheduling in-store events through Oct. 23, featuring a different toy producer over a nine-day period, including Barbie Day, Fisher-Price Day, Geoffrey’s birthday, National Geographic STEM day, Rainbow Loom Day, Play-Doh Day, Pokémon Day, LEGO Day and L.O.L. Surprise! Day — with giveaways, goody bags and other gifts on some days. There will also be a life-size Geoffrey (the giraffe) sitting on a bench, giving kids and parents a photo opportunity.

The deal maker

The Toys R Us deal was brokered with Macy’s by New York-based WHP Global, a private brand-management firm with a portfolio of consumer brands generating $4.5 billion in retail sales annually. WHPs’ strategy involves the purchase of struggling brands with plans to revive and reposition them by leveraging high-growth distribution channels and global digital commerce platforms, according to its website.

To date, WHP has acquired a list of notable brands including Anne Klein, Joseph Abboud, Joe’s Jeans, William Rast, Lotto (Italian footwear), Isaac Mizrahi, and Toys R Us and Babies R Us.

Founded in 1957, Toys R Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2017 and liquidated 700 of its existing stores in the U.S. and U.K. In preparation for the filing, the toy company formed Tru Kids to house Toys R Us’ intellectual property after the liquidation. WHP acquired controlling interest in Tru Kids assets in March 2021. WHP is backed by Oaktree Capital, an investment firm that has owned and provided funding to retail companies.

From bricks to clicks

However, Toys R Us never disappeared. Outside the U.S., there are still more than 900 Toys R Us stores and e-commerce sites in over 25 countries that annually generate $2 billion in total sales.

For more than a year, customers have been able to shop Toys R Us products online at Macys.com and ToysRUs.com through Macy’s digital fulfillment ecosystem.

Since liquidating its stores, Toys R Us launched two of its own experimental pop-up stores in 2019 in a joint 50/50 ownership arrangement with b8ta, as well as an online collaboration with Target and Amazon. b8ta, founded in 2015, was a San Francisco experimental retail consulting service and electronics retailer. b8ta shuttered operations in February 2022 due to pandemic challenges and after being unable to reach a deal with landlords. The two stores closed early in 2021, also due to the pandemic.

Partnership roles

According to a spokesperson, Macy’s will lead merchandising operations for the shop-in-shops, while the Toys R Us management team will offer support and guidance on toy and product trends.

“The pandemic changed things in that it boosted toy demand toward internet purchasing, and the industry recovered post-Toys R Us,” said D.A. Davidson Senior Research Analyst Linda Bolton Weiser. “It’s never a bad idea for more retailers to carry more toys, but it is not going to move the needle. Demand and consumption of toys is what it is. … I don’t think having toys in over 500 Macy’s is going to change the consumption profile.”

Retail Dive also reported that this partnership could be a growth category and traffic driver for both entities. This shop-in-shop endeavor comes at a time when most people are ready to get out of the house and shop in-person at stores after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

Toy category uptick

The pandemic boosted the toy category. Toy sales grew another 15% year over year during the first half of 2021 on top of a surge last year, and have grown 28% from 2019, according to NPD Group.

In a Macy’s presentation, the company noted that 87% of customers cross-shopped in other categories at its retail store departments. First- quarter 2022 toy sales roughly doubled over last year. In the fourth quarter of last year, sales were almost triple what they were in 2019, and 25% of customers shopping Toys R Us at Macy’s were new to the department store brand.

CEO Jay Foreman of the Basic Fun toy company said, “Toys R Us is now seen as a mid-tier to upper-tier brand. … The brand name is the key.” This definition would put it almost in the same league as Macy’s. He said in a small way he believes Macy’s can help replicate the toy company’s vanished retail presence.

For Macy’s, toys hold the promise of becoming a strong revenue center for a retailer that has been struggling for years to increase its sales and customer base.

For Toys R Us, Macy’s shops represent a second chance at retail life after the big-box toy company declined and collapsed after years of excessive debt from a leveraged buyout and for not investing in its operations.

Reinventing retail

Retail analysts believe Macy’s, as the largest remaining department store chain, could be in a position to reinvent itself in a small way and the Toys R Us brand (the last national toy-store chain) as it builds out the shops-in-shops. At the same time, Macy’s could benefit from WHP’s marketing efforts, and vice versa.

In August, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gannette told analysts that the company at the time had a “quite small” market share in the toy category. However, the retailer has seen some toy success through its Backstage discount business, which helped sprout the Toys R Us partnership, according to Retail Dive.

Gannette said toys are a “standout” category for Macy’s, growing fast from its limited starting point. By teaming with Toys R Us, he said Macy’s toy business could expand four-fold, since toys give customers another reason to come and spend at physical locations. He noted that the under-40 group of millennials that grew up shopping as kids at Toys R Us stores have children of their own and that parents may want to repeat their experiences.

But industry watchers say the company will be competing with Walmart, Target and Amazon. Locally, many smaller retailers have already added toy sections at entrances to clothing and other specialty shops at local North Bay malls in the wake of Toys R Us’ previous demise and a perceived vacuum in the space.

Customer reaction — and attraction — to the new store-in-store toy model at Macy’s remains to be seen.

Gannette also alluded to the possibility that Toys R Us might make an appearance during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

