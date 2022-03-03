Napa Valley Vine Trail CEO blazes a path with a small staff but cadre of volunteers

Shawn Casey-White is a hard woman to track down. That’s what happens when you are the leader of a local nonprofit, where resources are limited and the hats one wears are multiple.

Casey-White took over as executive director of the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition at the start of the year after spending 26 years with the American Heart Association.

In her short tenure she has been strengthening established relationships and developing new ones to ensure the remainder of the Napa Valley Vine Trail becomes a reality.

“I am so happy to be building relationships in my hometown with a local mission that connects our community. We have a coalition of more than 28 organizations that are a mix of public and private interest groups that are part of the trail, plus funding members,” Casey-White, 52, said.

She has a paid staff of four who work 30-hour weeks. “We are slim and trim to maximize contributions.” Last year the coalition recorded more than 1,500 hours of volunteer time.

In the short time she has been at the nonprofit, Casey-White has been meeting with people who have been part of the trail since its inception in 2008, getting up to speed on the project, strategizing to finalize the trail, and actually getting on the pavement to enjoy the bike-walking path.

After all, it is mostly locals who have been enjoying the trail, making up 70% of the users, according to the coalition.

The 47-mile trail will run the length of the Napa Valley, from Vallejo to Calistoga. Eighteen miles are usable today, with 12 more miles to be built this year. The longest continuous section, 12½ miles from south Napa to Yountville, was completed in 2017.

While 2025 had been the original completion date, that has been pushed back to 2027 because of construction delays and the need to secure the remaining $20 million. The original estimate to build the trail was $41 million, though today the projected final cost is $58.8 million. Construction costs are increasing in nearly every discipline.

Future funding could come from state active transportation grants that will be available this year, Casey-White said.

The following is a Q&A between Casey-White and the Business Journal that has been edited for clarity.

Describe the transition of going from being an executive with the national nonprofit American Heart Association to being at the helm of the local nonprofit Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition?

The biggest transition may be resources, but it simply means that we have to rely on each other and be creative.

When you are with a national organization you have a national communications team creating content, you have a research team that translates that information for you so can provide consumer education, you have fundraising analytics and even communications analytics that helps you digest information.

At a small nonprofit you rely on volunteers and fewer resources.

How has the pandemic affected nonprofits, in particular the Vine Trail?

At the Vine Trail, some operations slowed down because of construction, but we never lost momentum. In fact, our May 2021 fundraiser Locomotion Month of Movement increased in participation and dollars raised when we went to a virtual experience.

At AHA, I found that we had more time to meet with people and there was an increased interest in starting new conversations. Zoom and Teams certainly increased our productivity by making us more nimble with the ability to have a quick meeting.

The same has been true at the Vine Trail. Not having to drive to a meeting can be more efficient.

What trends that affect nonprofits keep you up at night?

The only thing that keeps me up at night are my to-do lists. There is always something more or someone else to reach.

Where will your industry be in the next five years?

I think the most important thing five years from now is partnerships.

It takes a village. I think that is going to be more true five years from now than it is today. The Vine Trail is not one organization, it is 28 and hundreds of people.

It’s about taking the ego and competition out of goals; realizing that one person or one organization does not have to be the leader. It’s about growing private-public partnerships through innovation and creative solutions.

The national economy will always ebb and flow. We have to be financially disciplined, future focused, steward relationships and assured in the mission.

What are the benefits and drawbacks to being in the North Bay and doing business here?

We are a small-connected community with access to all the metropolitan resources.

We know our neighbors, we work with them, see them at the grocery store and walk/ride with them on the Napa Valley Vine Trail. We come together to create the best opportunities for our families and all residents.