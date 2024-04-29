How Marin County’s land trust planted stakes in the farming community

When Lily Verdone visits the farms under the Marin Agricultural Land Trust (MALT) umbrella, the executive director of the nonprofit group is treated like family.

Rightly so, farms and ranches such as Red Hill Ranch and Leiss Ranch in Marin County bordering Petaluma have remained family businesses spanning generations. The generations running them often feel emotionally tied to the land.

But years of drought and other climate impacts have whittled away at profits and the viability of farming. That’s why the slate of grant programs MALT offers has an important role to play with farmers and ranchers seeking new infrastructure and innovative projects as a way to thrive.

“It’s a lifestyle that’s very close to our heart, as long as we can survive,” said Kitty Dolcini, a lifelong farmer who runs Red Hill Ranch. During a recent weekend visit, she welcomed Verdone and her two kids to the farm situated off Red Hill Road.

Dolcini, relaxing at a picnic table with her nephew John Dolcini and niece Annie Dolcini-Mount against a picturesque backdrop of pasturelands, chatted about how MALT money has helped fund its cattle subsidiary as well as water and land infrastructure.

Under one of three programs the $5.2 million Point Reyes Station farmland trust has provided, MALT invested in a $2.68 million easement in 2008 to help the 585-acre ranch fund the AD Bar Cattle Co. The separate business encompassing 500 acres of grazing land for more than 60 head of cattle (cow-calf pairs) is run by the Dolcini siblings John, Annie and their brother Grant. It was launched about 60 years ago by their grandfather, Arnold Dolcini, Jr.

With the trio keeping their original stakes in the farm that also grows produce, Kitty Dolcini maintains the ownership lead in Red Hill Ranch, one of 95 farms within the easement portfolio of MALT’s Stewardship Assistance Program (SAP).

Dolcini family members said they could breathe a little easier knowing the sixth-generation farm established as their 1918 homestead had survived a tough period.

“There was talk of selling the ranch. At the time, it was valued at five million (dollars). So, with where MALT bought the easement, I was able to buy out my siblings,” Kitty Dolcini said. “If I lost the ranch, I couldn’t (even) drive by this area.”

Predictably, more challenges have popped up through the years.

When drought plagued this property-rich, water-poor section of the North Bay in back-to-back-to-back years, MALT came to the rescue again with its Drought Resilience & Water Security Initiative. The initiative represented a one-time emergency funding source that paid out $916,000 to 75 farms and ranches on the brink, until the drought was lifted in April 2023.

As a part of that almost $1 million investment, a $15,000 infusion paid for much-needed water tanks in 2021. The dam that holds the farm’s water supply had become ominously low.

The initiative was so successful, it morphed into an ongoing small grants program, designed to address either drought and climate resilience or biodiversity. Since it launched last August, the program has committed $400,000 in funding for projects, building on $2.2 million distributed through the Stewardship and Drought Resilience programs. Round 2 applications just closed April 5, and two other rounds of funding will follow, with Round 3’s application process beginning in the fall.

AD Bar Cattle Co., working on Red Hill Ranch, received $40,000 under the small grants program to install a water system, trees for shade, and a wildfire hose fitting as well as at least 3,500 feet of permanent and mobile fencing for its grazing operation. The projects are designed to help both livestock and wildlife habitats.

“It helps us move around the cattle and gives the grass time to recover,” John Dolcini said of the solar-powered mobile fencing in describing a critical component of regenerative farming techniques. He drove the truck out in the pasture, greeting the Angus-Charolais-cross breed with a few taps of the horn and whistling. “Look, they think they’re getting fed.”

With the Dolcinis preparing to start the project work this summer, Annie Dolcini-Mount credits MALT as a “huge part” in helping the ranch carry on.

MALT money for Leiss Ranch

Located just down the road near Petaluma, MALT also invested in the Leiss Ranch with a $542,000 conservation easement on 208 acres in 2003.

The $18,000 in Stewardship Assistance funding helped restore the creek with the planting of willow, maple, oak, elder and ash trees. The fence was also installed about a decade ago.

The funding has helped keep Nancy Chaffin to keep living and working on the Wilson Hill Road ranch, her home for 68 of her 78 years.