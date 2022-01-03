Marin Agricultural Land Trust CEO resigns

Hired just nine months ago, Thane Kreiner, Ph.D has resigned as CEO of the Marin Agricultural Land Trust, a nonprofit organization created in 1980 to permanently preserve Marin County farmland.

“We appreciate the ideas and vision that Thane brought to MALT, building on the foundation created by many stakeholders over the last 40-plus years,” said Robert McGee, chair of MALT’s board of directors and longtime board member.

The Marin Independent Journal reported Kreiner’s departure comes as the Marin County Board of Supervisors is weighing whether to continue allocating a designated amount of Measure A funds to assist MALT in purchasing agricultural easements. Measure A sunsets on March 31, and preparations are underway to place an initiative on the June 7 ballot to extend it.

In mid-November, Marin County Parks Director Max Korten released a draft of a new expenditure plan for Measure A that would have cut the overall allocation for agriculture from 20% to 10%. Under that plan, no set amount of Measure A funds would have been designated for easements.

Replacing Kreiner on an interim status is Jennifer Carlin, MALT’s director of advancement.

“We will have the benefit of Jennifer’s leadership while we conduct a search for a permanent CEO,” McGee said. “Coming on the heels of a recent infusion of new board members and new energy on the MALT board, we look forward to what she and the team will be able to accomplish in the months ahead.”

“I’m excited to continue working with the staff, board and MALT’s supporters and partners — including our farmers and ranchers, other nonprofits and the greater Marin community — to amplify the voices of those who work so hard to care for the land and produce healthy, locally grown food for us all to enjoy,” Carlin said.