Marin Agricultural Land Trust picks Kreiner as new leader

Thane Kreiner, Ph.D., is the new CEO of the nonprofit Marin Agricultural Land Trust, or MALT.

Kreiner has served as CEO, executive director, board director and independent adviser for multiple organizations, the nonprofit stated.

He served as executive director of Miller Center for Social Entrepreneurship at Santa Clara University, leading an effort to secure funding to accelerate more than 1,000 social enterprises in 100 countries. Prior to Miller Center, Kreiner spent 17 years starting, building and running life sciences companies, including the pioneering biotech company Affymetrix as well as several new ventures in regenerative medicine, cancer drug discovery and the microbiome.

“Our planet is facing an urgent climate crisis, and there’s a compelling need to identify and implement sustainable agricultural practices that provide nourishing food for everyone, everywhere. Marin County agriculture is leading the way in modeling how local food systems can be part of the solution. We are excited to welcome Thane to our organization and lead MALT to make our vision become a reality,” Lisa Poncia, MALT board member and co-owner and operator of Stemple Creek Ranch, stated in the announcement.

Marin Agricultural Land Trust is a nonprofit organization created in 1980 to permanently preserve Marin County farmland. MALT oversees protection of more than 54,000 acres on 86 family farms and ranches.