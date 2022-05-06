Marin Builders Association honors former president of the construction trade group

Oliver Dibble, a licensed general contractor since 1980 and a member of the Marin Builders Association since 1986, has received the organization’s Peter Arrigoni Building Community Leadership Award.

Dibble is a former president of the association’s board of directors.

“Over his tenure of nearly three decades of leadership at the Marin Builders Association, Oliver has been part of a construction industry that is evolving. Strong competition, smaller margins, a shrinking workforce, and a fluctuating regulatory market make the industry a home for the nimble and astute business owner,” the group stated.

The award was established in 2018 in honor of the late Peter Arrigoni, who was general manager of the association from 1977 to 2003.

“The future of the county and the MBA is only limited by our own abilities to envision what benefits the community as a whole,” stated Dibble. “As I move into the later part of my business career, I can’t wait to see what the younger generation does to improve our built environment. What’s next?”