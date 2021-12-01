Marin City jobs, housing assistance nonprofit hires Christina Junker as executive director

Christina Junker started work earlier this month as executive director of Marin City Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit established in the 1970s to pursue job training and housing opportunities in Marin County.

Prior to joining the group, Junker was senior director of development and communications for California at nonprofit One Step Beyond Inc. She is also the co-founder of Maloo Enterprises LLC, a sailing charter company in Brisbane.

In addition, Junker was the West Coast chair of Global Goodwill Ambassadors, a global humanitarian nonprofit organization and previously was a vice president and branch manager for Bank of the West and US Bank, construction project manager and business administrator at Continental Builders in California, and operations manager for Community First National Bank in Pleasanton, the group stated.

“Christina’s passion and experience made her the clear choice to lead our agency’s work and mission. She brings a unique mix of personal talent and professional experience, focused on accomplishing operational excellence and growth while putting people and communities first,” said Raphael Durr, board president for the 41-year-old Marin City group.

The organization’s programs include workforce development and job readiness training that help individuals find meaningful employment; below-market-rate affordable housing and first-time-buyer programs to help individuals become homeowners; and financial education services to teach clients how to manage finances.

Junker holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and management from Western Governors University, as well as an Associate of Arts degree in accounting from University of Phoenix.