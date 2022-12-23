Marin Community Clinics appoints an interim CEO

Leigha Andrews, MBA, currently its chief health services officer will serve as interim CEO of Marin Community Clinics after current CEO, Mitesh Popat, MD, MPH, departs the post at the end of the month.

Founded in 1972, the clinics serve more than 38,000 individuals every year in clinics spread throughout Marin County.

Dr. Popat, who has been with the nonprofit, federally qualified health center organization for nearly 10 years, has accepted a CEO position at Venice Family Clinic in Southern California, Marin Community Clinics stated.

Having served on the executive leadership team since 2020, the group stated shje helped Andrews worked on the clinic’s pandemic response and has led many strategic initiatives, including those related to improving services and its recent expansion.

Marin Community Clinics’ Board of Directors has retained an executive search firm with national reach to identify candidates to fill the permanent CEO position, the organization reported