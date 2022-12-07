Marin Community Foundation hires chief philanthropy officer

Janelle Cavanagh has been hired as chief philanthropy officer for the Novato-based Marin Community Foundation, which reports having $3 billion in philanthropic assets and distributing about $150 million annually.

“Janelle brings an impressive track record of successes in donor development and education, strategic planning, mentoring and championing staff growth, and serving as an empowering and resourceful manager,” said Rhea Suh, MCF’s president & CEO.

For the last nine years she has held a number of positions at Global Fund for Women, most recently as vice president, Strategic Partnerships, the area foundation reported.

Prior to Global Fund for Women, Cavanagh was the director of National Expansion for Coaching Corps and spent two years as the executive director of University of California Press Foundation, and six years as the chief development officer of Girls Incorporated of Alameda County. She began her career at the United Way of the Bay Area, holding multiple positions that concluded with vice president, Campaigns, the MCF reported.

She received her bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of San Francisco and master’s degree in Social Welfare, Management and Planning from UC Berkeley