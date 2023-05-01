Marin County activists challenge dismissal of Point Reyes tule elk neglect case

Environmental activists have appealed a federal judge's dismissal of a lawsuit alleging the National Park Service was negligent in a recent tule elk die-off at Point Reyes National Seashore.

The Harvard Law School's Animal Law and Policy Clinic filed the appeal on behalf of the activists this month in the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals after their initial case filed in 2021 was dismissed by the U.S. District Court of Northern California in February. The appellate court is calling for initial briefs to be filed beginning this summer.

The lawsuit alleged the National Park Service was negligent in a die-off of tule elk in the Point Reyes National Seashore's 2,600-acre Tomales Point Preserve, which is fenced off from the rest of the park. The population declined from 445 elk to 292 elk between the winters of 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

The Harvard attorneys and activists alleged the park service violated the Administrative Procedure Act, a broad statute regulating rule-making and judicial review of federal agencies' decisions.

On Feb. 27, Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr. dismissed the case, writing that the "plaintiffs have not identified a viable legal basis that would entitle them, or the court, to intervene in the park service's wildlife management decisions."

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Watershed Alliance of Marin steering committee member Laura Chariton, wildlife photographer Skyler Thomas, San Rafael resident Jack Gescheidt of the TreeSpirit Project, and the Animal Legal Defense Fund, a nonprofit organization in Cotati. The Watershed Alliance of Marin is not a plaintiff in the lawsuit. Some plaintiffs are also supporters of removing the Tomales Point fence and removing private cattle ranches that rent parkland in the Point Reyes National Seashore.

Gescheidt, a San Rafael resident and consultant for the In Defense of Animals environmental group, said he was disappointed and shocked by the ruling and called for an appeal.

"I remain hopeful that this inexplicable decision, lethal to wild elk inside the Point Reyes Elk Reserve, will be reversed on appeal," Geischeidt said in a statement.

In an email, National Park Service spokesman Brannon Ketcham said the park service " does not comment on pending litigation."

The park service has initiated an update to its 1998 management plan for the Tomales Point tule elk, which is the park's largest herd.

Recent elk counts completed this winter show the tule elk have shown some recovery in the past year with the population increasing from 221 elk in 2021-2022 to 262 elk in 2022-2023.

Animal Legal Defense Fund Managing Attorney Christopher Berry wrote in a statement that the elk will continue to die unless the park's management plan is amended.

"The National Park Service must follow the law and revise its management plan for the National Seashore in a timely manner to avoid needless death and suffering," Berry wrote.