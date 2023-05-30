Marin County affordable housing developer agrees to concessions after fierce opposition

The developer of a controversial affordable housing project in Marin City has signed an agreement with the county that guarantees more parking for the project and could result in more substantial changes in size and scope.

As part of the agreement, the developer, Caleb Roope, the chief executive officer of Pacific West Communities, has also pledged to donate his entire $2.5 million development profit to underwrite local projects in the Marin City community.

"I really don't want people to know that," Roope said of the offered donation. "I didn't do it so I could get press. I did it because I care about the community there that I've got to know a little bit."

The agreement was not disclosed by the county. Save Our City, a group opposing the project, supplied a copy of it to the Independent Journal.

"We reached out to the developer," Marin County Administrator Matthew Hymel said regarding the pact. Hymel said he worked with Supervisor Stephanie Moulton-Peters in securing the agreement.

The project, which was approved ministerially without the typical government review because of Senate Bill 35, calls for a five-story, 74-apartment building at 825 Drake Ave. in Marin City.

The project has faced fierce opposition from some Marin City residents who are concerned about the effects on traffic, a shortage of parking in the area and the project's proximity to Village Oduduwa, a low-income seniors complex.

The project calls for just 24 new parking spaces. Under SB 35, the developer is not required to provide any parking because the site is within a half-mile of a bus stop. If the project didn't qualify for special treatment under SB 35, the county would require two parking spaces per apartment.

The agreement signed by Roope on April 30 commits his company to providing at least one parking space per apartment.

"If the parking plan provides any parking offsite, Pacific West Communities or any future owner will provide a means by which residents could access such offsite parking, to be kept in place for the life of the project unless an alternative approach is provided and agreed to by the county," the agreement states.

The agreement also states that "following issuance of the building permit and the close of financing for the project, Pacific West Communities will make every reasonable effort to reduce the size of the project."

The agreement also says that Pacific West Communities is reviewing the project design, including the parking plan and the county design standards, to improve the project.

"Upon completing this review," the agreement states, "Pacific West Communities will make changes to the project, and will allocate any savings in the cost of the project attributable to such changes towards increasing the affordability levels of the project."

Roope said that currently the plan is to make 20% of the 74 apartments affordable to households making 30% of the area median income (AMI) for Marin; 10% to households making 50% of AMI; 40% to households making 60% of AMI; and 30% to households earning 70% of AMI.

In 2022, a four-person Marin household with a 30% AMI had an annual income of $55,920, while a four-person household with a 70% AMI earned $130,480.

To qualify for SB 35 exemptions, developers must make half of their residences affordable to households at 80% of AMI. The 825 Drake Ave. project also used a density bonus permitted under state law to get 35 more apartments than normal zoning would have allowed.

That density law requires that either 5% of the dwellings be affordable for very-low-income residents, or 10% be affordable to low-income residents. The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development considers AMIs ranging from 30% to 50% to be affordable for very-low-income residents in Marin and AMIs ranging from 60% to 80% affordable for low-income residents.

The agreement foresees the possibility that assistance from the Marin Housing Authority will boost the project's revenue-generating capacity.

The Marin Housing Authority has already committed to dedicating 25 Section 8 housing vouchers to the project. Users of the vouchers will be required to pay only 30% of the cost of their rent, and the federal government will make up the difference. This will allow the owner of the project to collect market-rate rents on those apartments instead of AMI-restricted rents.

The agreement also notes, "The county understands that Marin Housing Authority may be willing in the future to issue an additional number of Section 8 vouchers for the project."

Kathleen Wyatt, a housing authority official, wrote in email Wednesday that "MHA may be allowed to allocate additional project-based vouchers to a project if units are designated for elderly, people with disabilities, or families receiving Family Self-Sufficiency or prescribed supportive services."

Wyatt said if the housing authority provides additional project-based vouchers, they will be subtracted from the authority's total voucher allocation. That means the housing authority will have fewer tenant-based vouchers, which can be used anywhere rather than a single apartment complex.

Under the terms of the agreement, all of the revenue realized from the additional vouchers would be used to either increase affordability levels of the apartments or to decrease the number of apartments in the project.

Roope has also agreed to improve the project's aesthetics by using larger and more mature trees and vegetation in the landscaping, matching paint colors to surrounding buildings and other design changes.

The agreement didn't stop Save Our City from filing a lawsuit last week to try to block issuance of bonds needed to finance the project.

The agreement was reached after Alexis Gevorgian, whose company secured approvals for the project before selling it to Pacific West, intensified the controversy over its approval. Gevorgian made published remarks stating critics of the project were being selfish.

Soon after, state Sen. Mike McGuire and Assemblyman Damon Connolly met with Roope.

"They asked me to please work with the community for a better project," Roope said. "I didn't feel like it was pressure. It was them doing their job."

Roope said he will not walk away from the project despite pledging to forgo profits because he has his professional reputation to consider.

"I'm an affordable housing builder," he said. "I've already been awarded all this financing, and I take that seriously. The job is to get the project done. The community needs housing."