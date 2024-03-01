Marin County agency’s sea-level study highlights vulnerable areas

A study by the Transportation Authority of Marin about rising sea levels has identified 19 areas of concern.

Mikaela Hiatt, a planner for the agency, updated its board of commissioners on the sea-level rise adaptation plan and study at their meeting on Feb. 28. It is about halfway complete.

The areas of concern are especially vulnerable to the effects of flooding from rising water.

"I think some of us have seen some of the storm impacts overlaying with king tides and know it's really impactful," Hiatt said.

The key focus areas are Bel Marin Keys; Belvedere and Tiburon; Bolinas; the Hamilton Wetlands; Inverness; Marin City; Manzanita and Tamalpais Junction; Mill Valley, downtown and western Novato; Santa Venetia; Sausalito; Stinson Beach; Highway 37; Highway 101; San Rafael; Kentfield; Corte Madera; Terra Linda; and Larkspur.

"They are mostly coastal areas, as expected, with some additional inland due to groundwater rise," Hiatt said.

The agency also identified various community assets as focus areas, including bus stops and roads, hospitals, municipal facilities, fire and police stations, libraries, schools and child care centers.

Commissioner Kate Colin, the mayor of San Rafael, suggested the study include population numbers for the focus areas.

"I can't speak to other jurisdictions, but I sure know how dense the area that has been outlined in San Rafael is, and I think that's just again putting context to the map," Colin said.

The technical study aims to find solutions to areas of transportation that are impacted by sea-level rise, and to help implement them. The 18-month study is being conducted by the Arup Group, a multinational design and planning company based in London.

The Transportation Authority of Marin, a traffic congestion management agency, administers sales tax and vehicle registration fee collections through Measures AA and Measure B. The Measure AA sales tax measure allocates 1% — about $250,000 annually, according to Hiatt — of its revenue toward the sea-level rise program. Hiatt said there are also federal and state funding opportunities for projects on adapting to climate change.

The plan focuses largely on Highway 37, Highway 101 and Interstate 580 as vulnerable sites. Hiatt said most solutions to sea-level rise flooding involve interventions that are outside the agency's right of way.

"Because of this, we understand that there will be a high need and opportunity for coordination between the agencies in order to lead these projects and develop sea-level rise adaptations and solutions," Hiatt said.

The agency reviewed around 32 plans about flooding that included Marin County to make sure its study did not replicate something that already existed, and to establish a baseline understanding of sea-level rise projections.

It also used data sets from county studies — through an open data program developed to better understand community vulnerability — to identify areas of concern.

Hiatt said the information allows planners to "start to identify the possible adaptation solutions knowing that there are different impacts and there are different solutions for short terms and longer term."

Commissioner Eli Beckman, the vice mayor of Corte Madera, asked how the study is taking into account the climate change adaptation work the city and town governments are already doing to make the plan more efficient.

"I know I don't have to say this, but that should very much be a two-way dialogue, so if there is anything that public works departments can provide to help you with this plan, I'm sure we're all eager to help," Beckman said.

Hiatt said the team will meet with various public works directors to review design and transportation assets related to the study, as well as to identify barriers to implementing projects.

Commissioner Dennis Rodoni, a Marin County supervisor, said the study might need to incorporate new projects related to sea-level rise that might not be public yet.

"The focus areas are also meant to be soft and to encompass that if there is a project in the future, TAM would like to support it and make sure we have that opportunity," Hiatt said.

Hiatt said the agency plans to present a progress report on the study this summer, including comments from environmental groups and other stakeholders. A final report on the plan is expected in the fall.