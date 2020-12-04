Marin County among Bay Area locales to implement new California stay-home order; Sonoma, Napa, Solano haven’t — for now

Marin County is one of a handful of Bay Area jurisdictions that announced Friday they will jointly implement the state’s planned regional stay-home order before waiting for intensive care beds to fill up as coronavirus cases surge again.

What will be open and closed in Marin CLOSED The following sectors must close as of Dec. 8: • Indoor and outdoor playgrounds • Indoor recreational facilities • Hair salons and barbershops • Personal care services • Museums, zoos, and aquariums • Movie theaters • Wineries • Bars, breweries, and distilleries • Family entertainment centers • Cardrooms and satellite wagering • Limited services • Live audience sports • Amusement parks OPEN The following sectors are allowed to remain open when a remote option is not possible. Those that remain open must have appropriate infectious disease preventative measures in place, including 100% masking and physical distancing: • Critical infrastructure • Non-urgent medical and dental care • Outdoor recreational facilities, except campgrounds • Retail and shopping centers: 20% indoors with special hours for seniors and those with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems • Hotels and lodging: Only for accommodating workers in critical infrastructure • Restaurants: Take-out, pick-up or delivery only • Offices: Remote only, except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible. • Places of worship and political expression: Outdoor only • Entertainment production including professional sports: Allow operation without live audiences, with testing and “bubbles” highly encouraged. • Schools • Child care and pre-K

The state’s new order, as laid out by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, will trigger business shutdowns and limits on people’s movement within 24 hours of when hospital ICU-bed capacity in any of five regions drops beneath 15%.

Those regions are rural Northern California, San Francisco Bay Area, greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California. Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties also are in the Bay Area region. Mendocino and Lake counties are in the rural region.

In a joint news release, the health officers for the counties of Marin, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and Santa Clara, and for the city of Berkeley, said that “rather than waiting until ICU bed availability reaches critical levels and delaying closures that are inevitable,” the state’s new regional stay-home order is being implemented now.

In Marin County, all sectors other than retail and essential operations must be closed as of Tuesday. The new restrictions will remain in place until Jan. 4, 2021 — longer than the state-mandated minimum of three weeks.

The Bay Area health officers said they believe more aggressive action is necessary in their jurisdictions to slow the surge and prevent area hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

“Although Marin has fared better than some other counties in our region over the last few weeks, we know it is only a matter of time before rising case and hospitalization put pressure on our hospitals too,” said Marin County Health Officer Matthew Willis, M.D. “We must act now, and must act together to ensure all hospitals in the Bay Area have the capacity they need to care for our residents.”

In keeping with the state’s outline, the six jurisdictions are working to ensure all sectors have at least 48-hours’ notice of any closures.

“We recognize that public health is about community well-being and that includes the economic health of the community,” Willis said. “And as we take this step, we want to remind people to find ways to support their local businesses in a safe way, doing it from home as much as possible, but utilizing the online or curb-side pick-up options that our local stores may offer.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.