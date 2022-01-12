Marin County appraiser accused of racial bias asks for dismissal of lawsuit

Attorneys for home appraisers named in a racial bias lawsuit filed a request Monday for dismissal and answered a complaint denying wrongdoing, according to federal court documents.

A hearing is set in U.S. District Court San Francisco on March 4 in the lawsuit naming Janette Miller, a San Rafael appraiser accused of lessening the value of a Black Marin County couple’s home appraisal by 50%, along with her company and AMC Links, LLC, the Lehi, Utah firm that hired the appraisers.

The plaintiffs, the Fair Housing Advocates of Northern California along with homeowners Paul and Tenisha Tate-Austin, stated that Miller’s appraisal of the home was based on the couple’s race and neighborhood.

The Marin City couple renovated their Pacheco Street home bought for $550,000 in December 2016 near Sausalito and refinanced it in 2020, according to the regional fair housing advocacy organization. The Austins got a valuation for $995,000 by the Marin County appraiser through the firm Miller & Perotti, which performed the inspection.

When the Austins suspected the appraisal was low, they ordered a second one by a different firm. For that appraisal, they cleared all evidence of their race in the house staging and called on a white friend to be home when the appraiser came by. The lawsuit stated the estimate came in at $1.48 million, which is about what the median market value stands at in Marin County.

Regardless, the attorneys representing AMC Links claim there’s no basis or grounds for the complaint in its point-by-point denial it submitted Monday. Phone calls to attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith of San Francisco were unreturned, as well as those made to the Austins and Miller.

Nonetheless, the answer to the plaintiffs’ complaint states the “defendant is without sufficient knowledge,” on numerous responses to dozens of claims made in the plaintiffs’ lawsuit, a standard reply according to the Austins’ Pescadero attorney Liza Cristol-Deman, who works for Brancart & Brancart.

The attorney told the Business Journal she’s not surprised by the answer to the complaint by AMC Links nor the request for dismissal by Miller.

“I think their motion is misguided,” said Cristol-Deman, who is working on a similar case in Indianapolis involving minority-based discrimination in the real estate industry.

North Bay real estate agents across three counties have heard a few instances of this type of legal challenge, which includes a noteworthy one in Long Island, N.Y., that prompted the National Association of Realtors to issue new guidelines in 2020 to guard against discrimination.

Still, with cases making headlines from Florida to California, it’s unclear to what extent this type of discrimination occurs.

“We don’t really know (how prevalent) because of how underreported it is,” Cristol-Deman said.

The plaintiffs in this Marin County case seek unspecified damages on the basis of economic losses, emotional distress and civil rights violations.

The California Fair Employment and Housing Act stipulates the following as violations: “Making, printing or publishing notices or statements with respect to the sale of a housing accommodation that indicates a preference, limitation or discrimination based on race.”

The Austins and their Fair Housing advocacy group’s attorney, Julia Howard-Gibbon, believe the low-ball appraisal was based on the couple’s race and the racial demographics of the neighborhood in an unincorporated area of Marin County.

“The sales comps that the appraiser chose to use were unsuitable and were guaranteed to lower the value of our house,” Paul Austin said in an earlier statement.

According to a recent demographic report issued in July 2019 by the U.S. Census, Marin County’s population is comprised of 85.3% white; 2.8% Black; 16.3% Latino; and 6.6% Asian residents.

Marin City, situated southeast of Mill Valley and northwest of Sausalito, was populated in the 1940s by those who migrated to work in the Sausalito shipyards.