Marin County arts emerge from pandemic with new-generation tools of the trade

When COVID-19 hit the scene and shutdowns ensued in 2020, Sausalito artist Sue Averell worried she would bring the term “struggling artist” to life.

Given that 95% of artists surveyed by the Americans for the Arts advocacy organization have experienced a loss of income and over 60% are unemployed, the reality of these dire circumstances was stark — especially for brick-and-mortar locations.

Averell, who has owned and operated Gallery Sausalito & Working Art Studio on Princess Street since 2017 after opening a studio in an industrial complex in town for 11 years beforehand, closed up shop for over three months in March 2020 in a period that “seemed like a year,” she noted.

“I needed to stay positive,” she said. “Art is therapy, so I thought: ‘At least I can make happy art,’” she said.

The 64-year-old artist has practiced her craft as early as high school with the urging of her influential grandmother through the years, so she wasn’t about to give up now.

Deploying the same big and bold measures as the landscapes she paints, Averell went all in on social media, placing online her thickly layered acrylic paintings on Facebook and its sister site known for its photography focus, Instagram. After posting her first two Instagram “reels” featuring separate paintings, each received more than 10,000 views in a few hours.

“It was unbelievable knowing that more than 10,000 people saw my artwork,” she said. One got 10,000 impressions, and the other got 12,000.

She ended up selling both paintings for $3,800 and $4,200. The prices of her paintings range from $500 to $42,000.

From that point forward, Averell became a believer in social media, which saved her business. She was not alone. Meta (Facebook) found 57% of women-led small business surveyed indicated they turned to digital tools to help get the word out about their business.

Results from the Meta-commissioned Global State of Small Business report released March 22 highlights that women-led companieshave been forced to innovate and invent themselves more than ever. Eight percent more (25%) of these surveyed businesses failed versus their male counterparts.

At one point when her gallery reopened, Averell noticed many of the people showing up in person to her 500-square foot space were health care professionals trying to escape the everyday crisis.

“Even after we reopened, (hardly) no one was coming out except people in health care who wanted to take a respite,” she said.

Being able to do her art saved her own mental health during the pandemic.

“Yes, I pinch myself sometimes because so many artists want to make a living doing their art,” she said.

But she also needed help from the federal government. She secured $20,000 in a U.S. Small Business Administration loan. Still, it only represented about an eighth of what two neighboring male-run businesses received, and one of them was also a gallery, she pointed out. She believes gender played a part in the shortfall.

“I couldn’t believe it. But in a way, I could,” said the veteran professional artist who’s worked in San Francisco, Scottsdale and Santa Fe. She grew up in Carlsbad in San Diego County in a modest, middle-class upbringing.

Throughout her career, she recalls standing back as a wallflower listening to art enthusiasts viewing her work saying: ‘Look at his work.’ There’s an assumption from some people that most artists are male, she insisted.

When retail finally threw open its doors last year, the gallery picked up more foot traffic than in 2020. But the business has not reached pre-pandemic levels yet in 2022.

And she seeks other venues. Averell was just selected to display her works at the Art Market San Francisco, a three-day international event to be staged at Fort Mason starting April 22.

Sausalito is known for being an international tourism destination, so much of its success is driven by those overseas visitors that haven’t shown up at pre-pandemic levels yet. But she expects they will.

When they do, Averell has found another new place to display her work. The Sausalito Chamber of Commerce opened a visitor center that features retail items for sale at its office location on El Portal in April. The retail outlet features 27 different artists’ work, with Averell’s paintings among them.

“We wanted to keep the art culture of Sausalito alive,” chamber President and CEO Juli Vieira said, adding the new venture is “doing very well.”

This is despite the international visitors Sausalito is known to attract just trickling in because of the pandemic and changing the dynamic of who frequents the city.

Now, Vieira estimated visitation is dominated by the domestic or regional visitor 9 to 1 versus international. Five years ago, that ratio would have tipped to 40- 60%, domestic versus international.

