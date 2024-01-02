Marin County ballot measures in March include rent control, flood control

A rent control ordinance in Larkspur and a proposal for San Anselmo to drop out of a county flood district are among nine measures slated for the March 5 election in Marin.

Larkspur voters will be asked if they want to affirm a rent control ordinance that the City Council voted 3-1 to approve in September. The ordinance was initially set to take effect on Oct. 6, but its activation was postponed when opponents launched a campaign to qualify a referendum for the ballot.

Measure D will ask voters if they want to go forward with an ordinance limiting yearly rent increases on residential property to 5% plus the rise in the consumer price index, or 7%, whichever is lower. The ordinance also would allow the city to charge a fee to administer the program.

A state law that caps rent increases at 5% plus inflation, or 10%, whichever is lower, expires on Jan. 1, 2030. Dwellings that are more than 15 years old on a rolling basis are exempted from that law.

A similar referendum challenging the rent control ordinance that Fairfax adopted in November 2022 qualified for the ballot. The Fairfax Town Council voted 4-1 to put it on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Another high-profile proposition on the March ballot, Measure F, will ask San Anselmo residents if they want to withdraw from Marin County Flood Control and Water Conservation District Zone 9.

The district's Ross Valley flood protection and watershed program was established after flooding in December 2005 caused nearly $95 million in damage in San Anselmo, Fairfax, Ross, Kentfield and Larkspur.

In 2007, residents in San Anselmo, Ross, Larkspur, Fairfax and the unincorporated communities of Greenbrae, Kentfield, Sleepy Hollow and Oak Manor narrowly approved the creation of a 20-year stormwater drainage fee to generate money for flood control projects.

Zone 9's initial plan to build five stormwater detention ponds ran into opposition from neighbors. In November 2015, San Anselmo voters approved a ballot measure that prohibited the use of Memorial Park as a detention basin.

Information provided by the referendum's supporters — who include San Anselmo Vice Mayor Eileen Burke and former councilmembers Ford Greene, Paul Chignell, Matt Brown and Jeff Kroot — said that "tens of millions of dollars have been spent on county staff and consultants with no real flood control in sight."

Zone 9 did succeed in building a detention basin at the former site of the Sunnyside Nursery growing grounds in Fairfax. The flood district believes it can reduce the risk of flooding for an estimated 400 Ross Valley homes by combining the holding capacity of that detention basin with an improved flow of San Anselmo Creek. To prevent the creek from backing up, Zone 9 is planning to remove a span known as "Building Bridge 2" in downtown San Anselmo.

During the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, the bridge was turned into an informal park and became a popular meeting place. The referendum's supporters said in a statement that they do not want the plaza destroyed, calling it "an invaluable community asset in the middle of downtown."

The county has deemed the bridge structurally unsafe and said it must be demolished.

The March ballot will also include two measures to provide more revenue for schools.

Measure A asks residents in the Tamalpais Union High School District to approve the issuance of $517 million in bonds to repair and replace aging facilities. The bond measure would result in an annual tax of $30 per $100,000 of assessed valuation per property.

Another proposition, Measure B, proposes an $89 parcel tax for eight years to provide funding for junior high and high schools in the Petaluma Joint Union High School District. It is estimated that the tax would raise about $2.2 million annually. Most of the district is in Sonoma County, but it also incorporates a small section with 284 Marin voters.

Four of the measures on the ballot — C, G, H and I — involve complying with an arcane requirement created by the Gann Appropriations Limit, established by Proposition 4 in 1979.

The Gann law placed limits on the amount of tax proceeds that state and local governmental agencies can appropriate and spend each year.

The limits are different for each agency and change annually. They are calculated by taking the amount of tax proceeds that were authorized to be spent in fiscal year 1978-79 and modifying them for changes in inflation and population for each subsequent year. The limit can be overridden by a majority vote.

The four measures affect Belvedere, the Bel Marin Keys Community Service District and the Marinwood Community Services District. None proposes new taxes. They would only authorize the spending of money that is already being collected.

Measure E will ask Ross residents to reauthorize the town's annual special tax for maintaining public safety services from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2035, at a rate of $1,201.50 per dwelling on a parcel, subject to annual increases based on the consumer price index. The tax generates about $1 million annually in revenue.

Three of the measures — B, E, and G — require the approval of two-thirds of voters to pass. Five of the measures — C, D, F, H and I — require only a majority voter. Measure A must be approved by 55% of voters to pass.