Marin County bank branch manager wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Read more profiles of this year’s Forty Under 40 winners here .

“As a Latina banker, I take great pride in helping educate the Latino community by teaching bilingual financial literacy classes to young adults. I am honored to help them understand the importance of saving and building good credit, but also dispelling myths about banks and showing them the role financial institutions play in safeguarding their hard-earned money,” says Paola Arandia.

Arandia has worked for the Bank of Marin for 10 years, and became the Mill Valley branch manager over a year ago. Not only does she manage that branch, but she’s also been a large factor of support for the Bank’s growth and expansion into the Greater Sacramento area.

After growing up in Mexico City, Arandia moved to the North Bay over a decade ago. She’s been involved greatly in her community, serving on Side By Side’s Golf Tournament Committee, as well as volunteering with the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce and Canal Alliance.

She hopes to become a leader in her industry and a mentor to her professional peers in the coming years before she turns 40. In this year, she aims to once again win Bank of Marin’s coveted President’s Club, an award signifying an employee’s demonstration of fantastic customer service and dedication to helping the Bank grow.

Arandia names Frida Kahlo as a figure of inspiration for her, highlighting Kahlo’s resiliency, spontaneity, and genuine personality. She admires Kahlo’s value for challenging herself.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The greatest thing about being under 40 in a professional setting is being able to bridge generational gap in banking.

The worst part about being under 40 in my industry is the assumption that I am inexperienced or unfamiliar with the industry.”