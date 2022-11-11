Marin County biopharm Ultragenyx CFO is leaving for new job

Mardi Dier, chief financial officer and executive vice president, of Marin County-based company Ultragenyx is leaving her post.

The Novato company stated her last day will be Nov. 15, leaving to take a on the dual role of CFO and chief business development officer at privately held Southern California-based ACELYRIN, INC. It’s a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology.

“Mardi has been a valuable partner over the past two-plus years, helping me to ensure we are well capitalized with a foundation of fiscal responsibility as we head into 2023,” said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and president. “Mardi will remain available to our team through the end of the year as we identify the right leader for this function.”

The company hiring her stated Dier was one of seven team members responsible for all major and strategic decisions and led the corporate strategy, investor relations and global corporate communications, accounting, FP&A and IT organizations at Ultragenyx.

Prior to that, Dier was CFO and chief business officer at Portola Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Alexion) and before that, she served as vice president of Investor Relations at Chiron Corporation until its acquisition by Novartis. In her early career, Dier worked as an investment banker at Prudential Securities covering the biopharma sector.

Dier was hired in 2020. Ultragenyx stated Ted Huizenga, chief accounting officer, and Aaron Olsen, senior vice president of Corporate Strategy and Finance, will lead ongoing finance activities during the search for a successor.