Marin County biotech Ultragenyx reports $151 million Q4 loss

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Thursday reported a loss of $151.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Novato-based company said it had a quarterly loss of $2.16 per share. A year before, quarterly net losses were $122.4 million and $1.74 a share.

“In 2022, we continued to reach more patients around the world as we successfully commercialized multiple products to treat rare diseases,” said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and president, in the announcement. “2023 will be a year of meaningful development progress for us as we focus on data generation from two of our key programs, UX143 in osteogenesis imperfecta and GTX-102 in Angelman syndrome, and the continued advancement of our late-stage gene therapy programs.”

The quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.03 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $103.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $707.4 million, or $10.12 per share. Annual revenue was $363.3 million.

Ultragenyx expects 2023 revenue in the range of $425 million to $450 million.